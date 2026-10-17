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Former KQ staffer elected chairperson tourist association

By Philip Mwakio | Oct. 17, 2026
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Angela Nderu was elected as the new chairperson to replace hotelier Victor Shitakha, whose term in office had lapsed. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA) has elected its new office bearers to spearhead its activities.

Former Kenya Airways (KQ) head of strategy and operational excellence, Ms Angela Nderu, was elected as the new chairperson to replace hotelier Victor Shitakha, whose term in office lapsed.

Her career spans Windsor Golf & Country Club, Sarova Group of Hotels and the Tamarind Group.

Nderu's new lineup of officials also includes Hasnain Noorani (vice chairman) and managing director of the Pride Inn Group of Hotels, Sheema Merali (second vice chairperson representing hotels and managing director of Neptune Hotels.

Other new office bearers include Tasneem Adamji, representing tour operators and managing director of African Quest Safaris, Kennedy Ogunde (vice chairman representing allied businesses), veteran tour operator Philemon Mwavala representing Malindi and Watamu and managing director of Southern Sky Safaris.

Mr Hillary Siele, General Manager, Travellers Beach Hotel, was elected as chairman for the marketing and innovation committee, while Simon Omondi became chair of the conservation and environment committee.

In her acceptance speech, Nderu thanked members for bestowing trust and confidence as she committed to building a KCTA that listens to its members, represents their interests and delivers real value to their businesses.

Established in 1948, the association has played a significant role in shaping and advancing the coastal tourism industry.

It has consistently championed the interests of tourism stakeholders through advocacy, representation and engagement with government and industry partners.

KCTA successfully lobbied previous regimes, leading to the establishment and operationalisation of a tourist police unit that has contributed to enhanced security and safety for tourists and tourist establishments, among others.

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Related Topics

Angela Nderu Kenya Coast Tourist Association KCTA Elections
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