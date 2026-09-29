Manda airstrip gets facelift ahead of Sh2 trillion oil refinery groundbreaking

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Construction work ongoing at the Manda Airstrip in Lamu County. [Courtesy; KAA]

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has intensified preparations of the Manda Airstrip in Lamu County as it anticipates increased activity ahead Sh2 trillion East African Oil Refinery ground breaking ceremony.

The ceremony which will be graced by President William Ruto and Aliko Dangote will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The authority has done major rehabilitations on the airstrip to enhance its capacity, safety and operational efficiency.

According to KAA Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Moses Wekesa, the airstrip’s rehabilitation works include runway improvements, construction of a passenger walkway and expansion of the aircraft parking apron.

He said that the works will strengthen the Manda’s capacity to accommodate increased aircraft and passenger movements.

Wekesa said that the KAA is focused on ensuring that the facility is fully ready to support the anticipated increase in aircraft and passenger movements.

“We are pleased by the progress of the rehabilitation works at Manda Airstrip. Our focus is to ensure that the facility is fully ready to safely and efficiently handle the anticipated increase in aircraft and passenger movements during this important event,” he said.

The county is expected to welcome several Heads of State and Government, over 400 VIPs, senior Government officials, investors and other distinguished guests for the ceremony.

This means resulting in increased activity at the county’s aviation gateway which receives few landings on normal days.

The improvements at the Airstrip are expected to enhance operational capacity while improving the overall passenger experience and supporting safe and efficient aircraft operations.

The works on Manda are part of KAA’s broader efforts to strengthen airport infrastructure around the country and enhance air connectivity to key destinations.

Wekesa said that the authority had deployed their technical and operational teams to support preparations at the airstrip to ensure continuity of services during the event period.

“Airports play an important role in connecting people, businesses and opportunities. As Lamu continues to attract increased economic activity and investment, strengthening its aviation infrastructure is an important part of supporting that growth.”