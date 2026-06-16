Taita Taveta residents to benefit from forest resources

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Taita Taveta governor Andrew Mwadime. [ File, Standard]

Taita Taveta County Government has formulated a policy that will ensure residents bordering forests benefit from forest resources in their areas of jurisdiction.

This, according to the policy, will enhance community ownership to reduce forest-related conflicts.

Yesterday, members of the county assembly (MCAs) adopted the County Forests Conservation and Management Policy, 2025 and once operationalised by the executive, will create a county forest conservation fund and develop benefit-sharing regulations for the benefit of communities living around forests.

Under the policy, the executive will develop and publish benefits-sharing regulations and percentage allocation formulas for revenue generated from forest resources and local development projects for the first time.

Lilian Mwangoi, the assembly committee chairperson for environment, forestry and climate change, said the policy will strongly promote public participation, inclusivity and social equity.

The ruling coalition legislator told the Assembly Speaker, Wisdom Mwamburi, that the policy recognises the role of community forest associations (CFAs), indigenous and local knowledge systems and the involvement of youths, women and marginalised groups in forest management.

“The policy integrates climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, including forest restoration and afforestation initiatives, protection of water catchment areas and promotion of climate –smart forestry practices,” Ms Mwangoi told the house.

The policy also aims to protect forest ecosystems, secure livelihoods and support sustainable development while positioning commercial forestry and agroforestry as drivers of energy, security, industrial growth and county development in line with Vision 2030.

The County has a total of about 28,000 hectares consisting of indigenous forests, plantation forests and extensive grass/bush land and these forests occur in 68 fragments. 28 of which are gazetted as national forests, while 40 remain under the county jurisdiction. Overall, forest cover stands at 3.4 per cent, significantly below the national 10 per cent target.

The county’s economy is largely driven by agriculture, with 44,787 acres under food crops and 8,145 acres under cash crops.

Mwangoi said the development of the county forest policy is driven by the devolved system of governance and the need to align county functions with national laws on the environment.

The adoption of the policy comes at a time when the county is still grappling with declining forest cover and massive biodiversity loss through frequent forest fires and unsustainable land use.

The MCAs noted that forests serve as the main water towers and habitats for the critically endangered plant and wildlife species.

Other challenges facing forests include economic activities that directly impact forests and tree growth, encroachment, mining, infrastructure development and illegal logging.

Yesterday, Mwangoi told the speaker that many farming practices are unsustainable, contributing to soil erosion, declining soil fertility, land degradation and reduced water quality, which in turn lowers agricultural productivity.

She said the establishment of nature-based activities in communities surrounding forests will discourage frequent forest fires, especially in the Taita Hills, which serve as water towers and habitat for the critically endangered and globally rare plants and bird species like Taita Apalis, Taita Thrush and Taita White Eye, only found in the county

In addition, Mwangoi noted that forest and landscape degradation is a serious threat, leading to a decline in ecosystem products and services, and increasing the risks of droughts and floods.

Further reports from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources indicate that a total of about 226, 000 hectares of land are highly degraded lands amid concerns of massive biodiversity loss in the semi-arid county.

The legislator said environmental conservation and sustainability are paramount and are reflected in the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) 2023–2027.

“The policy seeks to promote inclusive nature-based value chains and adoption of alternative sources of livelihoods for improved well-being of communities living adjacent to forests.

The executive should also explore public-private partnerships (PPPs) to ensure the availability of resources for the successful implementation of the restoration plan by fostering inclusive nature-based value chains and alternative livelihood sources,” added Mwangoi.

Meanwhile, Water and Environment Executive Granton Mwandawiro noted that landscapes are under immense threat due to land pressure and climate change effects.

The CECM said that among the land to be restored to its ecological status are 190,000 hectares of degraded rangelands and 55,000 hectares of woodlands.

“We are exploring public-private partnerships (PPPs) to ensure the availability of resources for the successful implementation of the restoration plan by fostering inclusive nature-based value chains and alternative livelihood sources.

The plan not only prioritises gender-inclusive green value chains and mapping existing green value chains and technologies but also aims to identify and address structural barriers, ensuring equitable access to restoration benefits, particularly for vulnerable groups,” Mwandawiro told an environmental stakeholder meeting in Voi town yesterday.