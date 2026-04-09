Why Kenya can become Africa's green energy powerhouse

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Kenya is on the cusp of an energy transformation that aligns seamlessly with its national ambitions and continental blueprints.

Through pioneering initiatives in green hydrogen and Electric Sustainable Aviation Fuel (eSAF), the country is not just aiming for energy independence; it is positioning itself as a continental leader in the next frontier of renewable technology.

This leap forward supports Kenya Vision 2030, the Energy Act 2019, the national goal of 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a prosperous, integrated, and climate-resilient Africa.

These efforts also align with global decarbonization commitments, including the Paris Agreement, which aims to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and invest heavily in clean-energy innovation.

A legacy of leadership

Kenya has long been a trailblazer in renewable energy, with over 90 per cent of its grid already powered by geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar resources.

The Energy Act 2019 laid the groundwork for innovation in green technologies, while the updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) reinforce Kenya’s commitment to a low-carbon economy.

The government’s push for 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 is bold, but achievable with the right technological accelerators. Notably, Kenya is home to Africa’s largest geothermal complex at Olkaria and

one of the continent’s most successful wind farms, the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project—clear evidence that Kenya has the capacity to scale next-generation energy solutions.

The Hydrogen Opportunity: Kenya’s New Oil Enter green hydrogen and eSAF: two game-changing solutions that can turn Kenya’s abundant wind and solar potential into a storable, exportable, and high-value energy commodity. This is where initiatives like those led by Galetch Group come into play, offering a scalable model that dovetails with national and Pan-African aspirations.

Green hydrogen is rapidly becoming the “new oil” of the future, with global markets, including the EU, Japan, and South Korea, projecting multi-billion-dollar annual demand. Kenya’s strategic geography, climate, and existing infrastructure uniquely position it to tap into this booming green economy.

This fuel can power aircraft without net emissions.

This innovation addresses one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonize—aviation—which accounts for roughly 2–3 per cent of global CO₂ emissions. With global mandates requiring airlines to scale up the use of sustainable aviation fuel, countries capable of supplying eSAF will command a significant economic and strategic advantage.

Kenya’s climatic conditions make this not just possible, but ideal. Regions with high solar irradiance and strong wind patterns can host fully integrated hydrogen and DAC facilities. These projects produce clean fuel while enabling a circular carbon economy—capturing what is later emitted.

Moreover, Kenya’s vast arid and semi-arid lands—often underutilized for traditional agriculture—provide ideal locations for renewable mega-projects that respect biodiversity while creating new forms of land value.

Green Hydrogen Accelerates Kenya’s National Goals

Kenya’s 100 per cent Renewable Energy Vision Green hydrogen can serve as a massive “battery,” storing excess wind and solar and stabilizing the grid.

It also offers seasonal energy storage, a key advantage over traditional batteries—making the national grid stronger and more resilient.

With eSAF demand skyrocketing under EU ReFuel EU mandates, Kenya can enter a high-value global market.

The International Energy Agency projects a 25-fold increase in global SAF demand by 2030, creating a once-in-a-generation export opportunity for Kenya.

And by exporting green fuels, Kenya can become a leader in Africa’s energy transition.

This would elevate Kenya as a continental hub for green industrialization, creating regional value chains in manufacturing and clean-energy technologies.

As much as companies such as Galetch Group & Technology Partners lead in technical expertise, pilot projects, and scalable designs, the Government of Kenya must provide policy clarity, incentives, land-use frameworks, and regulatory stability. Clear tariff structures, carbon market guidelines, and licensing frameworks to unlock investor confidence.

Additionally, support with concessional financing and capacity building, major global funds such as the Green Climate Fund and EU Global Gateway are already prioritizing hydrogen.

Also research Institutions, universities must lead in localizing DAC and hydrogen technologies for African environments. This will go a long way in building a long-term talent pipeline and fosters local innovation capacity.

Supporting Kenya’s DAC and green hydrogen ecosystem is about more than clean energy. It is about building national strength and shaping the country’s long-term strategic identity. Through these technologies, Kenya can achieve 100 per cent renewable energy ahead of schedule.

Kenya stands at a pivotal moment in its energy journey. By embracing green hydrogen and DAC-based eSAF production, the country can accelerate its renewable transition, meet its national and continental commitments, and pioneer a model of climate-positive development.

This is not just about energy; it is about legacy. With collaboration, vision, and bold investment, Kenya can transform its renewable resources into renewable leadership, powering its future and the world, from the air itself. The decisions made today will shape Kenya’s energy identity for decades, positioning the nation not just as a consumer of clean technology but as a producer, exporter, and global influencer in the green economy.

- Felix Semekete Opilli is a Project Management and International Relations Specialist