How marathon is saving Kenya's wildlife and supporting rural communities

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Kenya’s endangered wildlife and rural communities continue to face pressure from habitat loss, limited funding and growing human needs, leaving critical conservation and social programmes at risk.

From threatened species such as the Grevy’s zebra and mountain bongo to access to healthcare and education in remote areas, the gap between need and resources remains wide.

“Every step taken at the Lewa Safari Marathon powers real, measurable conservation impact,” said Mike Watson, CEO of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

“Through the commitment of every runner and supporter, we are securing critical habitats, protecting endangered species, and building resilient communities with sustainable livelihoods.”

Organisers Tusk and Lewa Wildlife Conservancy have now opened entries for the 2026 Lewa Safari Marathon, a global event aimed at raising more than Sh15 million for conservation, healthcare and education initiatives.

The race will take place on June 27 at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, with international entries already open and regional registration set to begin on March 27.

Since its launch in 2000, the marathon has raised Sh1.3 billion, supporting conservation efforts that have contributed to a doubling of Hawksbill turtles and more than doubling of young Grevy’s zebras.

Rhino numbers, including black rhinos, have increased by a quarter in one reserve, while mountain bongos are now better protected within habitats around Mount Kenya and the Aberdares.

Beyond wildlife, the funds have supported over 40,000 clinic visits, financed school programmes and strengthened rural livelihoods, including pastoralist communities and women-led businesses.

“The Lewa Safari Marathon is more than just a race, it’s a running challenge with purpose,” said Chantal Migongo-Bake of Tusk.

“It continues to raise vital funds that innovate conservation efforts, protect critical landscapes and threatened species, and uplift livelihoods.”

The event is expected to attract hundreds of participants from dozens of countries. It features a full marathon, half marathon, 10km race and a children’s race, with routes cutting across savannah plains, riverbanks and acacia woodland.

Over the years, more than 25,000 runners from over 40 countries have participated, including athletes such as Eliud Kipchoge, Paul Tergat and Catherine Ndereba. Runner’s World has ranked it among the world’s top ten amateur races.

Corporate support remains central to the event. “For the past 26 years, we have proudly been part of the success story of the Lewa Safari Marathon,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. “We will this year support the event to the tune of KSh10 million.”

Huawei Kenya CEO Gao Fei added that the marathon has played a key role in preserving rare wildlife species and supporting surrounding communities.

Held within the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage-listed Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, the race takes place in a landscape that hosts more than 70 animal species and over 500 bird species, with runners sharing the course with iconic wildlife including the Big Five.

Funds raised also support several Kenyan conservation organisations, among them Big Life Foundation, Grevy’s Zebra Trust, Lion Landscapes and Tsavo Trust, among others, reinforcing efforts to protect biodiversity while improving livelihoods.