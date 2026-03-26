×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How marathon is saving Kenya's wildlife and supporting rural communities

By Ryan Kerubo | Mar. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s endangered wildlife and rural communities continue to face pressure from habitat loss, limited funding and growing human needs, leaving critical conservation and social programmes at risk.

From threatened species such as the Grevy’s zebra and mountain bongo to access to healthcare and education in remote areas, the gap between need and resources remains wide.

“Every step taken at the Lewa Safari Marathon powers real, measurable conservation impact,” said Mike Watson, CEO of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

“Through the commitment of every runner and supporter, we are securing critical habitats, protecting endangered species, and building resilient communities with sustainable livelihoods.”

Organisers Tusk and Lewa Wildlife Conservancy have now opened entries for the 2026 Lewa Safari Marathon, a global event aimed at raising more than Sh15 million for conservation, healthcare and education initiatives.

The race will take place on June 27 at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, with international entries already open and regional registration set to begin on March 27.

Since its launch in 2000, the marathon has raised Sh1.3 billion, supporting conservation efforts that have contributed to a doubling of Hawksbill turtles and more than doubling of young Grevy’s zebras.

Rhino numbers, including black rhinos, have increased by a quarter in one reserve, while mountain bongos are now better protected within habitats around Mount Kenya and the Aberdares.

Beyond wildlife, the funds have supported over 40,000 clinic visits, financed school programmes and strengthened rural livelihoods, including pastoralist communities and women-led businesses.

“The Lewa Safari Marathon is more than just a race, it’s a running challenge with purpose,” said Chantal Migongo-Bake of Tusk.

“It continues to raise vital funds that innovate conservation efforts, protect critical landscapes and threatened species, and uplift livelihoods.”

The event is expected to attract hundreds of participants from dozens of countries. It features a full marathon, half marathon, 10km race and a children’s race, with routes cutting across savannah plains, riverbanks and acacia woodland.

Over the years, more than 25,000 runners from over 40 countries have participated, including athletes such as Eliud Kipchoge, Paul Tergat and Catherine Ndereba. Runner’s World has ranked it among the world’s top ten amateur races.

Corporate support remains central to the event. “For the past 26 years, we have proudly been part of the success story of the Lewa Safari Marathon,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. “We will this year support the event to the tune of KSh10 million.”

Huawei Kenya CEO Gao Fei added that the marathon has played a key role in preserving rare wildlife species and supporting surrounding communities.

Held within the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage-listed Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, the race takes place in a landscape that hosts more than 70 animal species and over 500 bird species, with runners sharing the course with iconic wildlife including the Big Five.

Funds raised also support several Kenyan conservation organisations, among them Big Life Foundation, Grevy’s Zebra Trust, Lion Landscapes and Tsavo Trust, among others, reinforcing efforts to protect biodiversity while improving livelihoods. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lewa Safari Marathon  Wildlife Conservation Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Lewa Marathon
.

Latest Stories

President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
Opinion
By Karanja Muchiri
2 hrs ago
Audit exposes rot in Kenya's emergency care
National
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
Lessons from Raila as Orange party holds its first NDC without him
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
By Nikko Tanui 2 hrs ago
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved