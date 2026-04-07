Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sh51m project to alleviate water crises in Taita Taveta

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Apr. 7, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Taita Taveta County and the national government have invested Sh51m in a strategic mega water project aimed at strengthening drought and climate resilience in the region.

Among the project is the Ngolia-Mbololo water project to improve water supply to Voi Sub-County, which is one of the worst hit by perennial water shortages.

The project is jointly funded by the  National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and the county government. It would provide water to nearly 15,000 residents and 5,000 livestock across the drought-prone sub-locations of Ghazi, Ndome, Mraru, Tausa and Mbololo.

The households trekked for eight to 10 hours for up to 10 kilometres in search of water. The residents often purchased a 20-litre jerrycan of water at Sh50 to Sh60.

The new water project is expected to reduce the average distance to 3 kilometres and lower the cost to approximately Sh3 to 3.50 per 20-litre jerrican, easing the burden on families.

NDMA chief executive officer Lt Col (Rtd) Hared Adan disclosed that his organisation has so far invested Sh34.9 million in the core bulk water infrastructure, including solar-powered pumping systems, two 50,000-litre tanks, a 100,000-litre storage tank, a 4.3-kilometre main pipeline, and operational support facilities designed to enhance long-term sustainability.

He revealed that the county government supplemented the project by investing Sh16.5 million, financing a 6.75-kilometre distribution network, seven communal water kiosks, solarisation of the Ndii pumping station, and protective infrastructure.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Andrew Mwadime yesterday underscored the importance of partnership in delivering transformative development.

“Collaboration between the national and county governments remains critical in addressing water challenges in our drought-prone areas. We must continue to invest in long-term solutions, including water pans and dams, to secure our communities against future droughts," said Mwadime.

Mwadime called for the expanded investments in water infrastructure to complement ongoing efforts and sustain resilience gains.

“The project has already begun transforming lives in the area by reducing the time and distance spent fetching water and significantly lowering household water costs. It will also enhance education and health standards in the region,” stated the governor.

NDMA board chairman Mr Shallow Yahya said the project demonstrates the critical role of the National Drought Emergency Fund in financing long-term resilience solutions.

“Every shilling invested in resilience today saves many more than would otherwise be spent on emergency response tomorrow. This is why the NDEF remains a critical pillar in Kenya’s drought risk management framework,” he said.

Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo said the implementation of the water project will help provide a lasting solution to human-wildlife conflict in the region where children and women bear the brunt. 

“We have lost lives due to frequent wildlife attacks as locals search for water,” noted the deputy governor. 

Water Executive Granton Mwandawiro said some areas in the region had not accessed clean drinking tap water since time immemorial. 

In some areas in Taveta Border Sub-County, residents have been forced to cross the border to Tanzania in search of water during drought, revealed the CECM.

Records from the Ministry of Water show that only 40 per cent of the local residents have access to safe water

This shows that out of a total population of over 340,000, only 136,000 people have access to water, leaving over 200,000 people without the commodity. 

Reports also indicate that the region requires 15 million litres of water per day to meet its rising demands but is currently receiving only 7 million.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National Drought Management Authority Taita Taveta County Water Shortage Drought
.

Latest Stories

Experts dismiss CS Wandayi's claims, fault opaque fuel deals, policy failures
Experts dismiss CS Wandayi's claims, fault opaque fuel deals, policy failures
Business
By Ronald Kipruto
1 hr ago
Kenya to benefit from Sh1.29 trillion Afreximbank emergency fund
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Inside State's plan to auction Kenya's generational mineral wealth
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Revolving door of graft cases exposes a system that shields the powerful
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Revolving door of graft cases exposes a system that shields the powerful
Puzzle of 'missing' Sh1.9 billion for army combat gear
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Puzzle of 'missing' Sh1.9 billion for army combat gear
Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite
By Graham Kajilwa and Antony Gitonga 1 hr ago
Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite
Gachagua's family speaks over the former governor's will
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Gachagua's family speaks over the former governor's will
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved