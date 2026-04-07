Sh51m project to alleviate water crises in Taita Taveta

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Taita Taveta County and the national government have invested Sh51m in a strategic mega water project aimed at strengthening drought and climate resilience in the region.

Among the project is the Ngolia-Mbololo water project to improve water supply to Voi Sub-County, which is one of the worst hit by perennial water shortages.

The project is jointly funded by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and the county government. It would provide water to nearly 15,000 residents and 5,000 livestock across the drought-prone sub-locations of Ghazi, Ndome, Mraru, Tausa and Mbololo.

The households trekked for eight to 10 hours for up to 10 kilometres in search of water. The residents often purchased a 20-litre jerrycan of water at Sh50 to Sh60.

The new water project is expected to reduce the average distance to 3 kilometres and lower the cost to approximately Sh3 to 3.50 per 20-litre jerrican, easing the burden on families.

NDMA chief executive officer Lt Col (Rtd) Hared Adan disclosed that his organisation has so far invested Sh34.9 million in the core bulk water infrastructure, including solar-powered pumping systems, two 50,000-litre tanks, a 100,000-litre storage tank, a 4.3-kilometre main pipeline, and operational support facilities designed to enhance long-term sustainability.

He revealed that the county government supplemented the project by investing Sh16.5 million, financing a 6.75-kilometre distribution network, seven communal water kiosks, solarisation of the Ndii pumping station, and protective infrastructure.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Andrew Mwadime yesterday underscored the importance of partnership in delivering transformative development.

“Collaboration between the national and county governments remains critical in addressing water challenges in our drought-prone areas. We must continue to invest in long-term solutions, including water pans and dams, to secure our communities against future droughts," said Mwadime.

Mwadime called for the expanded investments in water infrastructure to complement ongoing efforts and sustain resilience gains.

“The project has already begun transforming lives in the area by reducing the time and distance spent fetching water and significantly lowering household water costs. It will also enhance education and health standards in the region,” stated the governor.

NDMA board chairman Mr Shallow Yahya said the project demonstrates the critical role of the National Drought Emergency Fund in financing long-term resilience solutions.

“Every shilling invested in resilience today saves many more than would otherwise be spent on emergency response tomorrow. This is why the NDEF remains a critical pillar in Kenya’s drought risk management framework,” he said.

Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo said the implementation of the water project will help provide a lasting solution to human-wildlife conflict in the region where children and women bear the brunt.

“We have lost lives due to frequent wildlife attacks as locals search for water,” noted the deputy governor.

Water Executive Granton Mwandawiro said some areas in the region had not accessed clean drinking tap water since time immemorial.

In some areas in Taveta Border Sub-County, residents have been forced to cross the border to Tanzania in search of water during drought, revealed the CECM.

Records from the Ministry of Water show that only 40 per cent of the local residents have access to safe water.

This shows that out of a total population of over 340,000, only 136,000 people have access to water, leaving over 200,000 people without the commodity.

Reports also indicate that the region requires 15 million litres of water per day to meet its rising demands but is currently receiving only 7 million.