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Communities to co-manage Mumoni, Mutitu forests after deal

By Caroline Chebet | Jun. 15, 2026
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 A new Participatory Forest Management Plan launched in Mumoni and Mutitu forests in Kitui.[File, Standard]

Communities living around Mumoni and Mutitu forests in Kitui will now take a formal role in protecting and managing the two critical dryland ecosystems following the launch of a new Participatory Forest Management Plan.

The five-year road map, covering 2026 to 2031, brings Muumoni and Mutitu Community Forest Associations (CFAs) and grassroots Site Support Groups (SSGs) into structured collaboration with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Under the arrangement, local groups will work alongside KFS rangers to patrol forest boundaries, manage designated resource zones and regulate access to forest resources.

Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests, Beatrice Mbula, said the forests hold great untapped potential that can now be realised through stronger community involvement and structured partnerships.

“Research has demonstrated the potential of the two forests, and with the launch of the Participatory Forest Management Plans, communities can now partner with conservation organisations and  KFS to ensure these management plans are fully implemented,” she said.

The initiative brings 13,000 hectares under a community-led conservation framework. This includes 11,031 hectares in Mumoni Hill Forest Reserve and 1,958 hectares in Mutitu Hill Forest Reserve, a gazetted state forest since 1962.

The two forest blocks remain vital ecological zones in Kitui’s semi-arid landscape, acting as key water catchment areas that support thousands of households downstream. Springs and streams originating from the highlands continue to sustain domestic use and small-scale agriculture in surrounding communities.

Threatened species

Beyond water supply, Mumoni and Mutitu forests are recognised as Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas (IBAs) and Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs), hosting rare and threatened species. These include the near-threatened Hinde’s Babbler, the endangered Martial Eagle and the critically endangered Pancake Tortoise.

Nature Kenya’s Local Action Manager, James Mutunga, noted that the new management framework strengthens legal protection for wildlife and opens opportunities for eco-tourism development.

“These dryland forests are biodiversity hotspots with huge ecotourism potential,” he said.

However, the ecosystems continue to face pressure from agricultural encroachment,  illegal logging, and charcoal burning.

 

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Related Topics

Kitui County Mumoni and Mutitu Forests Kenya Forest Associations Ecology
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