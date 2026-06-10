Coast gears for International Ocean Conference

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President William Ruto speaks during an interview at a hotel in Seoul on June 5, 2024, on the sidelines of the 2024 Korea- Africa Summit. [AFP]

Kenya is gearing up to host a key international ocean conference in Mombasa and Kilifi, aimed at protecting ocean resources and uplifting local communities.

The 11th Our Oceans Conference (OOC), scheduled for 11–18 June, is part of global efforts to protect 30 per cent of the oceans by 2030. The World Resources Institute (WRI) is the secretariat for the Ocean Conference.

Speakers are expected to address climate change and the unresolved issue of Illegal and Unreported (IUU) fishing, which threatens marine ecosystems, food security, and the livelihoods of law-abiding fishers.

Last week, Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho held a high-level pre-conference strategy meeting with key private-sector partners, including leaders in banking and insurance, shipping and logistics, and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Upperhill, Nairobi.

“The engagement provided an important platform to rally the private sector ahead of the conference scheduled for 16th–18th June," said Joho.

“I invited them to actively participate in this global forum and highlighted the immense opportunities the conference presents, including positioning their brands on the international stage, engaging directly with global investors and policymakers, showcasing their innovations and investment projects, forging strategic partnerships, and aligning their institutions with the future of the global blue economy.”

The CS said collaboration between the government and the private sector remained critical in unlocking sustainable economic growth, advancing innovation, and strengthening our leadership in the blue economy frontier, even as Kenya prepared for the key forum.

Maritime sector analyst Andrew Mwangura said the forum was important, particularly for fishermen on the Coast, as they will share their experience and showcase their activities to the world delegates for their attention.

“This conference will attract the world's ocean in protecting the ocean and the livelihoods of the local communities. Fishers will get an opportunity to expose their businesses to the international stage,” he stated.

Kenya was confirmed as the host of the conference last year. Launched in 2014 by the US Department of State and former Secretary of State John Kerry, the Our Ocean Conference is an annual event that brings together governments, the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the academic community to drive urgent ambition and action for the ocean through voluntary commitments.

According to WRI, the conference supports efforts across finance, policy, capacity building, and research, with a focus on marine protected areas, the sustainable blue economy, climate change, maritime security, sustainable fisheries, and marine pollution.

The conference has since generated over 2,600 commitments to ocean action and $160 billion in pledged funds for global ocean protection and sustainable management.

WRI observed that the 2026 edition will mark the first time the conference is held on the African continent, spotlighting the region's ocean leadership and priorities.

“These voluntary commitments include financial pledges; policy or partnership announcements; research and monitoring initiatives; capacity-building programmes; and other specific, measurable actions across all levels of governance,” said WRI in a report.

OOC seeks to mobilise voluntary commitments to ocean action across regions and sectors, increase the financial, technical, technological, and partnership resources devoted to ocean action, elevate the ocean on the international diplomatic stage, and build accountability among commitment-holders to implement and report on actions pledged at the conference.

WRI reports that as of January 2025, approximately 1,130 commitments had been completed (43 per cent), 1,005 were in progress (38 per cent), and 483 (18 per cent) had not yet started.

The OOCs have mobilised $133.4 billion for ocean action, comprising $23.8 billion in delivered funds from completed commitments and $109.6 billion for commitments under implementation.

According to the report, most pledged finance, or 54 per cent, is allocated to ocean-climate action. It says future OOCs should further catalyse action from the private sector and academia, broaden geographic engagement, and encourage commitments that engage and address the needs of small island developing states, least developed countries, youth, women, and indigenous and local communities.

WRI states that the conference serves as a forum to coordinate global ocean ambition and develop and strengthen partnerships. OOC outcomes focus on mobilising voluntary commitments to sustainable ocean action, including finance.