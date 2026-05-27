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Mining disputes expose deep-seated rot in sector

By Bernard Sanga | May. 27, 2026

A legal threat by Archers Post Investments Limited against the Ministry of Mining has once again exposed deep-rooted problems in the extractive sector.

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