Kwale residents reject land survey

Land owners protest against a high court ruling over the ownership of their land amounting to more than three hundred hectares of land to an individual where more than one thousand six hundred will face eviction. [File, Standard]

Residents of Kuranze ranch in Kinango subcounty, Kwale County, have opposed the government-led land surveying exercise, citing lack of consent and exclusion from the decision-making process.

The exercise, which began earlier this week, was met with resistance from community members who argued that it violated their constitutional right to public participation.