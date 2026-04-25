Kwale residents reject land survey

Residents of Kuranze ranch in Kinango subcounty, Kwale County, have opposed the government-led land surveying exercise, citing lack of consent and exclusion from the decision-making process.
The exercise, which began earlier this week, was met with resistance from community members who argued that it violated their constitutional right to public participation.
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