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Lamu backs drought plan as focus shifts to long-term resilience

By Juliet Omelo | Apr. 13, 2026
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(L) Shee Kupi, DCC Nyongesa, and Miss Tashira Abubakar, CEC lands, water, energy and Infrastructure. [File Courtesy]

Lamu County has endorsed the second phase of the Ending Drought Emergencies (EDE) framework, marking a shift toward long-term resilience and sustainable drought management in one of Kenya’s most climate-affected regions.

The framework outlines a transition from emergency response to systems that strengthen water access, food security, peacebuilding and climate adaptation.

It emphasises coordinated approaches to address recurring drought and its impact on vulnerable communities.

CSG stakeholder during a consultative meeting in Lamu. [File Courtesy]

The move comes as the county continues to gain recognition for locally driven solutions, including the Kiunga Desalination and Water Management Initiative, which was recently named Best Community Impact Project at the 2026 Water Transversality Global Awards.

The Kiunga project was developed in response to severe water shortages that had triggered resource-based conflicts.

Through a combination of peace dialogue forums, community-led water rationing and improved infrastructure, the initiative helped ease tensions, improve access to safe water and strengthen social cohesion in one of the county’s most fragile areas.

“We appreciate the CSG team for their strong coordination. As a County, we remain committed to supporting and upscaling these achievements to reach more communities,” said Tashrifa Abubakar, County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Water, Energy and Infrastructure.

Shee Kupi, the county’s director for peacebuilding and disaster management, said the recognition highlights the importance of collaboration.

“The Kiunga award demonstrates what we can achieve when institutions work together. We must strengthen partnerships and collaboration to sustain and scale this success,” he said.

County Drought Coordinator Samuel Githae described the framework as critical at a time of declining drought financing.

“EDE Phase II is a game changer in building community resilience. We call on all stakeholders to adopt it and strengthen collaboration,” he said.

Officials said the focus going forward will be on scaling successful interventions such as the Kiunga model across other vulnerable areas, while strengthening systems that prevent crises and sustain peace.

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Related Topics

Lamu County Climate Resilience Lamu Drought Drought Emergencies
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