Government asked to implement climate advisory

Climate Research Team lead- ICPAC, Philip Omondi and Principal Metrologist at Kenya Meteorological Department, KMD, Jemimah Gacheru on Spice FM. [Screengrab]

Climate experts have called for the implementation of a climate advisory to avert deaths and destruction.

This is according to a climate research team lead at IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre, ICPAC, Philip Omondi and Principal Metrologist at Kenya Meteorological Department, KMD, Jemimah Gacheru.

Speaking on Thursday, February 5, on Spice FM, the two climate experts discussed Kenya’s drought emergency: a surprise disaster or a failure to plan.

They called on the country to prepare adequately at the individual level.

‘’We expect all stakeholders to look at the advisory and start preparations before the rain comes. There are probabilities if it comes depressed, there are things to be done, areas that will have excess rainfall there also should also be things done because of flooding and landslides. This is to be handled by the disaster team,” said Omondi.

Gacheru noted that more could be done with the information already available.

“This is the time you plan for where you will store or channel your water. It is also the time to figure out how you will sustain your crops based on the advisory given,” she said.

Their remarks follow the release of 2026 Long Rains Outlook predictions by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The report shows varied rainfall patterns across regions.

According to the outlook released on Wednesday, February 4, by Acting Director, Meteorological Services, Edward Muriuki, several regions are projected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall, while others face below-average totals between March and May.

In the projection areas of Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin including Nairobi, Rift Valley, and parts of north-western are likely to receive high rainfall.

“Several parts of the country are likely to experience near-average to below-average rainfall, with variability in onset, distribution, and intensity,” MET said.

‘’Near to above-average rainfall expected over: Lake Victoria Basin, Highland West of the Rift Valley, Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi, Rift Valley, North-western Kenya,’’ it added, saying some areas may experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Additionally, Kenya Met also predicted that below-average rainfall is expected over the Coastal Region, which includes the counties of Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Kilifi, and the coastal parts of Tana Delta.