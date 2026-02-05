×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Government asked to implement climate advisory

By Ronald Kipruto | Feb. 5, 2026

Climate Research Team lead- ICPAC, Philip Omondi and Principal Metrologist at Kenya Meteorological Department, KMD, Jemimah Gacheru on Spice FM. [Screengrab]

Climate experts have called for the implementation of a climate advisory to avert deaths and destruction.

This is according to a climate research team lead at IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre, ICPAC, Philip Omondi and Principal Metrologist at Kenya Meteorological Department, KMD, Jemimah Gacheru.

Speaking on Thursday, February 5, on Spice FM, the two climate experts discussed Kenya’s drought emergency: a surprise disaster or a failure to plan.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

They called on the country to prepare adequately at the individual level.

‘’We expect all stakeholders to look at the advisory and start preparations before the rain comes. There are probabilities if it comes depressed, there are things to be done, areas that will have excess rainfall there also should also be things done because of flooding and landslides. This is to be handled by the disaster team,” said Omondi.

Gacheru noted that more could be done with the information already available.

“This is the time you plan for where you will store or channel your water. It is also the time to figure out how you will sustain your crops based on the advisory given,” she said.

Their remarks follow the release of 2026 Long Rains Outlook predictions by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The report shows varied rainfall patterns across regions.

According to the outlook released on Wednesday, February 4, by Acting Director, Meteorological Services, Edward Muriuki, several regions are projected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall, while others face below-average totals between March and May.

In the projection areas of Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin including Nairobi, Rift Valley, and parts of north-western are likely to receive high rainfall.

“Several parts of the country are likely to experience near-average to below-average rainfall, with variability in onset, distribution, and intensity,” MET said.

‘’Near to above-average rainfall expected over: Lake Victoria Basin, Highland West of the Rift Valley, Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi, Rift Valley, North-western Kenya,’’ it added, saying some areas may experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Additionally, Kenya Met also predicted that below-average rainfall is expected over the Coastal Region, which includes the counties of Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Kilifi, and the coastal parts of Tana Delta.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

March to May Conditions Kenya MET Advisory ICPAC, Philip Omondi
.

Latest Stories

JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
Community-centered action key to fighting neglected tropical diseases
Opinion
By Mary Amuyunzu Nyamongo
1 hr ago
Kenya should adopt Sweden's Vision Zero to curb road crashes
Opinion
By Tom Onyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
By Ndung'u Gachane 1 hr ago
Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved