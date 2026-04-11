Luhya community in Kilifi split over leadership wrangles

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Luhya leaders in Kilifi County led by the chairman of the Obuhambani Bwa Abaluhya Umbrella Unity Group Stephen Muchere during a meeting at a Malindi hotel on Thursday evening, April, 9, 2026 where they condemned the coronation of a splinter luhya group claiming that the imposters have been extorting money from politicians pretending to represent the Luhya community. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

A leadership dispute has emerged among the Luhya community in Kilifi County, exposing deep divisions within a population of over 20,000 residents.The rift follows a controversial coronation of Wilson Ahonga as chairman by a splinter group in an event that key Kilifi leaders, including Governor Gideon Mung’aro and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, skipped.

Obuhambani Bwa Abaluhya Umbrella Unity Group chairman Stephen Muchere dismissed the ceremony as unconstitutional, terming Ahonga an impostor and warning that disciplinary action will be taken against those involved.

“We condemn the rushed coronation that bypassed our constitution. It created confusion and does not reflect the will of the community,” said Muchere.

He urged local leaders to engage only the recognised leadership, warning against individuals allegedly masquerading as Luhya representatives for personal gain.

Ahonga’s coronation, held last weekend, was attended by Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi and a section of county officials.

Busia community representative Oscar Wafula emphasized the political significance of the Luhya vote in Kilifi, calling for due diligence by leaders engaging the community.

Other members, including Millicent Muhando and Merab Shibuyanga, reaffirmed support for Muchere, rejecting attempts to divide the community.

The umbrella body brings together Luhya residents from Kakamega, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga and Busia living in Kilifi County.