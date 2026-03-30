Construction of key Galana Kulalu projects lag, officials say

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Centre pivot irrigation system installed on the second plantation at the 10,000-hectare Galana Kulalu Food Security Project. [File Courtesy]

The construction of several multi-billion-shilling critical infrastructure components of the Galana Kulalu irrigation projects was lagging, dealing a blow to plans to boost food production.

Officials from the Government Delivery Unit (GDU) led by Olando Sitati cited the over Sh2.9 billion Galana Kulalu electricity project, which he said had significantly lagged.

Mr Sitati, who was accompanied by the Coast Regional Coordinator on the tour of the projects, warned the contractors that their contracts will not be extended if they fail to complete the projects in time.

The team inspected the Sh1.49 billion Galana Bridge, the electrification project, the Sh2.3 billion Baricho Bridge, and the Sh650 million Baricho Water Works Solarisation Project.

“We have agreed on the way forward regarding the bottlenecks we witnessed, and I am confident that when we return in two months, the projects will be much further along and nearing completion,” said Onyancha. She did not, however, elaborate on some of the challenges the projects were facing.

Olando asked the government agencies involved in the project to collaborate with the regional and county commissioners to move forward.

He, however, told contractors to expedite their work, warning that the government would not extend their contracts.

Sitati commended the contractors for doing a good job on the Sh1.4 billion Galala-Kulalu bridge, which is 96 per cent complete, while the Sh2.9 billion electrification project is at 41 per cent completion.

“For those contractors who are not diligent, we continue to remind them that we shall continue pressuring the government agencies to push them to complete their works or lose their contracts,” he said.

He added that the government had identified investors who would start projects towards the Tana River side of the project.

“This project started in Kilifi County, but we have identified investors who will open up at least 100,000 acres towards the Tana River side,” said Olando.

Mr Masini Ichuara, the Director General for Economic Planning, said there was a need to move from outputs to outcomes in the implementation of the food security project as the government implements Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda of the current regime.

Also present during the tour were senior officials from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company, Kenya Rural Roads Authority, Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation, the National Irrigation Authority and representatives of private investors working under the Public Private Partnership (PPP).