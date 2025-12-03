×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Galana Kulalu to be gazetted SEZ: Kagwe

By Irene Githinji | Dec. 3, 2025
Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government plans to gazette Galana Kulalu as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said this is meant to accelerate the private sector’s participation in unlocking idle public land across the country.

He said the new SEZ will offer strong investment incentives, attract global agribusiness players, and fast-track value addition in edible oils, cereals, horticulture, livestock and industrial crops. “The SEZ status will enable tax benefits, simplified regulatory approvals, and enhanced infrastructure support for investors working within the expansive block,” Kagwe said.

The government will also expand the Land Commercialisation Initiative (LCI) to include idle land in counties, prison farms, and other government institutions, ensuring that all available public land contributes to national food security, manufacturing and job creation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Kenya cannot afford idle land while we are importing food. All counties must bring forward land that can be productive, and we will partner with private investors to unlock its full value.

There has been a lot of scepticism, but the role of the private sector must be enhanced,” the CS said. To remove bureaucratic delays that have historically slowed agricultural investment, the ministry, Kagwe said, has established a One-Stop LCI Office, which now consolidates all approval processes.

Through this mechanism, CS Kagwe confirmed that investors will be able to acquire land for agricultural ventures within a month, a move expected to dramatically increase Kenya’s competitiveness as an agri-investment destination. Through the private-sector investment, especially capital-intensive ventures that create jobs, the CS said it will be a game-changer for Kenya’s agricultural future.

Under the Galana Kulalu project, the government has begun leasing the land to private investors, where the Nyumba Agri Foundation is making inroads in food production for the local market, particularly targeting seed maize, cassava and onion

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Galana Kulalu Galana Kulalu Gazette Special Economic Zone Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe
.

Latest Stories

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2018 - Aerial view of Dubai Frame
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2018 - Aerial view of Dubai Frame
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
4 hrs ago
MKU inks training deal with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy
Shipping & Logistics
By John Muchucha
4 hrs ago
Developers push for local assembly of escalators, elevators
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where is Mbijiwe? Kanja, Amin to appear in court over 2021 kidnap
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Where is Mbijiwe? Kanja, Amin to appear in court over 2021 kidnap
IEBC was not in charge of by-elections, observers say
By Okumu Modachi 4 hrs ago
IEBC was not in charge of by-elections, observers say
Man confesses to killing athlete, claims wife paid for the murder
By Peter Ochieng 4 hrs ago
Man confesses to killing athlete, claims wife paid for the murder
Mwenda Mbijiwe family: Searching for missing son has taken toll on us
By Phares Mutembei 4 hrs ago
Mwenda Mbijiwe family: Searching for missing son has taken toll on us
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved