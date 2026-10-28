Nyeri irrigation project targets 834 acres, 1,668 households

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with irrigation officials during the launch of the Karima Kabutu Irrigation Project in Othaya, Nyeri County.

The government has launched an irrigation project in Nyeri targeting 834 acres of farmland and 1,668 households, with farmers expected to grow crops throughout the year and reduce reliance on rainfall.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki launched the Karima Kabutu Irrigation Project in Othaya Constituency as the government seeks to expand irrigation, improve food production and protect farmers against drought.

The project will support the production of cabbages, tomatoes, peas, potatoes and fruit trees, giving farmers access to water for agricultural activities beyond the rainy seasons.

According to the State Department for Irrigation, the scheme is expected to increase crop yields, create employment opportunities and improve household incomes through higher agricultural production.

The infrastructure will include water intake works, sedimentation tanks, conveyance pipelines, a mainline, sub-mains and two distribution systems serving Iriaini and Witima. It will also have on-farm irrigation systems and supporting structures, including gulley and river crossings.

The project is also expected to provide water for domestic use, improving access for households within the project area.

Financial projections indicate the scheme could generate gross annual income of about Sh627 million, with an estimated payback period of two years. Farmers are projected to earn an average gross annual income of Sh750,000 per acre.

The project forms part of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which prioritises food security, agricultural productivity and job creation.

Kindiki, who was hosted at the launch by Principal Secretary for Irrigation, Ephantus Kimotho, reiterated the government's commitment to completing irrigation projects across the country to strengthen rural livelihoods and help farmers cope with climate change.