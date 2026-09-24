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Ndorobo elders in Leparua, Isiolo, raise security, road access concerns

By Bruno Mutunga | Sep. 24, 2026
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Security officers on patrol in Laikipia County following a banditry attack. [File, Standard]

Elders from the minority Ndorobo community in Leparua location, Burat Ward, Isiolo County, have raised concerns over what they describe as increasing insecurity and road closures in parts of the ward.

The elders said the situation had created fear among residents and disrupted normal activities, including access to essential services and markets. They called on the national government security agencies and local leaders to intervene and ensure that all communities living in the area enjoy equal protection under the law.

Speaking during a meeting with residents, Chapara Taraya Nang'unye, a Ndorobo community elder, cited several incidents in which members of the Ndorobo community were attacked and their livestock stolen. He claimed that some of the incidents had been linked to individuals from a neighbouring community.

Nang'unye further noted that police officers had, on some occasions, intervened to prevent planned attacks. He urged security agencies to investigate the reported incidents and take appropriate action against anyone found to have been involved in criminal activities.

The elders also expressed concern over what they described as inadequate support from local leaders whenever members of the community faced insecurity-related challenges.

Iano Senteria accused local leaders of not doing enough to support residents affected by insecurity. He called for stronger engagement between community representatives, government officials and security agencies to address the concerns and prevent further criminal incidents.

Meanwhile, Diwani Parkusaa raised concerns over alleged road barricades in the area. He accused some Turkana youth of blocking roads, claiming that the closures had affected the movement of residents and restricted access to important services, including hospitals and markets.

A man takes aim in Lokiriama, Turkana County. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Parkusaa urged residents from all communities to respect one another and avoid actions that could heighten tensions. He stressed that the region is home to different communities and that residents should be allowed to move freely and access essential services without discrimination.

The elders appealed to the government to strengthen security patrols and improve coordination between security agencies and local communities. They also called for investigations into reported attacks, livestock theft and road blockages, saying that those found responsible should face the law regardless of their community background.

The elders also lamented that they surrendered all their illegal firearms, having volunteered to do so during a recent security operation in the area, hoping that the government would provide enough security.

They further urged community leaders to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence, warning that unresolved grievances could deepen mistrust between neighbouring communities.

The elders said they remain committed to peaceful coexistence and called on all residents to avoid retaliatory actions. They appealed to security agencies and local leaders to work together to restore calm, protect residents and prevent further escalation of tensions in the area.

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Related Topics

Isiolo Insecurity Ndorobo Community Livestock Theft Ndorobo Elders
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