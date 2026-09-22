How Murkomen's extra-judicial order evokes fear

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has put the National Police Service under fresh scrutiny after appearing to invoke extra-judicial measures while directing officers to crack down on the distribution of illicit alcohol.
Speaking in Kabarnet, Baringo County, over the weekend, Murkomen ordered police to pursue illegal brewers, citing a notorious brewer reportedly operating in the town. He went further, however, by referring to measures allegedly used by the Government to tackle banditry in the Kerio Valley.
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