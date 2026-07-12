Kindiki assures residents of compensation ahead of Sh7b Nithi Bridge project

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Meru Assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi and Abothuguchi Central MCA Douglas Mutea at Kirigara, during a fund drive for MCK Abothuguchi Synod headquarters on July 12, 2026. [ Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the national government is engaging with landowners at Nithi Bridge over compensation.

This came after a section of residents who are required to give up their land for the construction of new bridge said they were not ready to move because they have not been compensated.

The residents said they need the money to purchase land, and time to build their new homes before the contractor starts the project.

Prof Kindiki spoke during a funds drive for the construction of the headquarters for Abothoguchi Synod in Central Imenti, where he gifted the synod Bishop Doreen Mwathe, a car.

"The issue of compensation brought some issues. The contractor is actually on site, waiting for the (compensation) process to be completed. But they cannot start work until the affected (landowners) are compensated," said the DP who was flanked by Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma and other leaders.

Kindiki said the government had intended to have the contractor start working on the Sh7 billion project as the compensation continues but some of the landowners did not embrace the idea.

"Some have agreed (to relocate) while others want to be paid first. As soon as we are through with that Nithi Bridge (construction) should not be an issue," he stated.

He said the government was in talks with the affected residents to resolve the issue, to pave the way for the project.

At the same time, the DP appeared to take issue with the 'pressure' being exerted on President Ruto to deliver election pledges, saying that the rate at which he was implementing his development agenda was faster, compared to previous administrations.

"You are rushing and pressuring too much at times. It is as if there had been no other government before President Ruto took over!" he said.

"There were other governments. Mzee Kenyatta was there for 15 years, Moi 24 years, Kibaki 10 years, Uhuru 10 years. My boss (Ruto) started getting pressured within a year of taking over, because of delayed projects,” he added.

The DP said the Ruto administration was well on course to achieve its development agenda, including in the construction of roads across the country.

"The government owed contractors Sh177 billion but we have paid them. We now have 6,000km of roads ongoing across the country," he said.

Kindiki said the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who are in charge of the upgrade works at the Meru Level Five Hospital, had assured that the first phase of the Sh1 billion project will be complete by December.

"Then we will look for another Sh1 billion so that we can expand it further. It will be elevated to the status of Kenyatta National Hospital. Never again will the people be forced to travel to KNH for services," he said.