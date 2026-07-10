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We have no place to go, lament Nithi bridge land owners

By Phares Mutembei | Jul. 10, 2026
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A section of residents at Mitheru and Muthambi in Tharaka Nithi county will be forced to vacate their homes to pave way for construction of the Nithi bridge.

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Related Topics

Nithi Bridge Land Act National Land Commission NLC
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