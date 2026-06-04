NGO's anti-gender violence drive wins praise

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Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede says engaging the communities in combating GBV ensures the people get a chance to speak out and find workable solutions. [File, Standard]

Nyeri County has teamed up with NGOs to combat gender-based violence. Governor Mutahi Kahiga commended the organisations for complementing the government's efforts through grassroots interventions.

In a statement read by Gender CEC Esther Ndung’u during a meeting with the Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), Kahiga said community-driven prevention efforts offered a sustainable way of tackling the growing crisis by addressing harmful behaviours before violence occurs.

“We cannot remain silent as gender violence destroys families and rob vulnerable people of their dignity and safety. Nyeri County has continued to face serious challenges related to gender-based violence, and this rising trend demands action,” he said.

According to data from public health facilities, the county recorded 335 cases of sexual violence in 2022. The number rose to 361 and 371 in 2023 and 2024.

Shofco has intensified its campaign against the vice, culminating in the training of over 1,000 gender champions and 500 trainers to strengthen prevention and community response mechanisms.

“Shofco is doing the right thing by investing in prevention and empowering communities to become protectors of one another. Creating awareness at the grassroots level is an important step in changing attitudes and preventing abuse before it happens,” said Kahiga.

Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede said engaging the communities ensured the people get a chance to speak out and find workable solutions.

"Sustainable solutions to gender-based violence will come when people are empowered to identify harmful practices and speak up,” he said.

“That is why we are investing in champions and trainers who can become the first responders and trusted voices within communities. We are also considering the establishment of a safe shelter to support survivors who have nowhere to turn to during moments of crisis.”

Nyeri Central Deputy County Commissioner John Ngunyi said many perpetrators are young people struggling with social and economic pressures. “A worrying number of perpetrators are young people, and this points to a broader challenge around empowerment and opportunities. We must address the root causes,” Ngunyi said.

He also raised concern over the absence of shelters for survivors, saying Nyeri and the wider region currently lack a safe house for people escaping abuse.

“One of our greatest challenges is that we do not have a safe house for survivors of gender-based violence. In fact, there is no safe house in the whole region, leaving many victims exposed even after reporting abuse,” he said.