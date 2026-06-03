Kiambu leaders react on Ebola quarantine center in Laikipa

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Workers from the Uganda Red Cross Society don protective suits as they prepare to evacuate the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Kampala on May 26, 2026. [AFP]

A section of Kiambu leaders in united opposition have condemned the government for what they termed as careless handling of the Ebola pandemic by allowing the construction of a quarantine center in Kenya.

This comes at a time when the American government is also rethinking the move and has advised its citizens not to visit Kenya, more so in Laikipia, where deadly demos have happened aimed at opposing the quarantine center.

Former Limuru MP and DCP party national vice chairman Peter Mwathi said that he strongly condemns and castigates the reckless Ruto government for going out of its way to look for Americans to establish an Ebola center in Kenya while there is no Ebola in the country.

“This smacks of greed for money at the expense of our lives and those of our future generations, he must not kill us just because he has had un known arrangement with the US government on behalf of Kenyans, Kenya is a sovereign country and such power is vested on the people of Kenya who have unequivocally said no to the establishment of the quarantine center in Kenya, Mwathi said.

Mwathi added that if the pleas of Kenyans are not heard and obeyed, then Kenyans will be out on the streets this June as they also remember the Gen Z butchering by Ruto's government during the deadly anti-finance bill protest that rocked the country.

Kigathe Kionywe, a DCP Kikuyu parliamentary seat aspirant, whilst reechoing Mwathi's statement, said that public health decisions of this magnitude cannot be treated as routine administrative proposals; they must be anchored on full national sensitivity, scientific preparedness, and absolute assurance of safety to all citizens.

“Any facility dealing with highly contagious diseases demands the highest standards of infrastructure, expertise, and capacity. Ruto's administration has failed to strengthen and improve Kenya’s healthcare system to those standards, leaving major gaps in preparedness and public confidence,” Kigathe said.

Kigathe added that Public trust is not optional in matters of health security, and it is therefore unacceptable to even consider establishing Ebola quarantine facilities while questions remain about basic readiness at home, including reports and concerns around bringing Ebola cases for isolation in Kenya instead of ensuring full capacity within our own health system.

“Sustained public concern, particularly from residents of Laikipia County who expressed legitimate and serious reservations regarding its safety, preparedness, and suitability, should not be taken lightly,” Kigathe said.

Stephen Mwangi, a Jubilee Party leader in Kiambu, said that he believes that any decision involving the handling of infectious diseases should prioritize the safety and well-being of the people of Kenya.

“I further condemn what I consider to be the careless and irresponsible actions of this government toward the citizens who entrusted it with leadership. The government has a responsibility to protect the interests, health, and security of all Kenyans and to ensure that any such arrangements are subjected to public participation and transparency,” Mwangi said

Mwangi added that he would also like to advise the American government to recognise that Kenya should not be treated as a dumping site for Ebola-related facilities or activities intended to safeguard American citizens.

“Any international health initiative should be conducted with full respect for Kenya's sovereignty and the concerns of its people. President Donald Trump should have established the quarantine center in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Ebola outbreaks have occurred, not in Kenya,” Mwangi said