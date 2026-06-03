Families mourn loved ones as calm returns to Nanyuki town

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Lydia Wairimu, whose son, James Githinji, 20, was shot in the leg during a protest in Nanyuki town to protest the establishment of a US Ebola facility within Laikipia Airbase, June 2, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Business activities resumed in Nanyuki town on Tuesday as traders reopened shops and residents slowly returned to their daily routines following Monday’s violent demonstrations over a proposed Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base.

Heavy police deployment was witnessed across the town, with officers patrolling major roads as authorities moved to restore order after protests that left two people dead, several injured, and disrupted transport and commerce.

However, signs of the previous day’s unrest remained visible across the town.

At the Nanyuki Law Courts, no activity was taking place on Tuesday after protesters allegedly destroyed sections of the perimeter wall and shattered several windows during the demonstrations.

Court users who had turned up for various matters were turned away as authorities assessed the extent of the damage.

Several families are now demanding justice, alleging that civilians were caught in crossfire or directly targeted during the operation to disperse protesters.

At Baraka Shopping Centre, the family of 27-year-old Charles Mwangi is grappling with shock and devastation after he was allegedly shot dead during the Monday evening chaos.

According to his relatives, Mwangi was not involved in the demonstrations and had simply been going about his normal routine. His mother, Grace Wangari, said her son left home like any other day and was headed to work at shopping centre when tragedy struck.

She described Mwangi as a disciplined, respectful, and hardworking young man who supported his family and never engaged in trouble. His death, she said, has left a painful void that cannot be filled.

“He was hardworking and obedient. I am completely broken. I don’t even understand why my son had to die like this. I want the government to stop killing innocent Kenyans,” she said tearfully, struggling to hold back grief.

Wangari said the family received news of his death late in the evening, turning what had been an ordinary day into one of deep mourning. She said they are yet to understand how a young man heading to work ended up losing his life during protests.

“I was at home when I received the news. It was like the ground had opened beneath me. One moment my son had left home to work, and the next I was being told he was no more. I cannot even explain the pain — I am shattered,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Mwangi’s aunt, Lucy Kiragu, who described him as a loving nephew who was like a son to her. She said the family is demanding accountability and answers from authorities over the circumstances surrounding his death.

“He was like my own child. He was respectful, humble, and focused. We are heartbroken. We want justice, and the one who shot him must be held accountable,” she said.

A close friend of the deceased, Charles Wanjohi, who said he was with Mwangi shortly before the incident, gave a chilling account of the events leading to his death.

He was a short distance ahead of me. We heard gunshots and bent down to avoid being shot. When I got up, I saw him lying on the ground. I went to him and asked why he wasn’t getting up, but to my surprise, he had been shot,” he said.

He alleged that Mwangi had dropped his motorbike at home at around 6.30 pm before heading towards his workplace at Baraka Shopping Centre to close his job.

Wanjohi claimed that Mwangi was shot approximately 500 metres from his workplace. He further alleged that confusion followed after the incident, including initial recording of the case as a natural death before residents intervened and demanded corrections in official records.

“He was walking to work. He was not part of any protest. Suddenly, there was gunfire and he fell,” he said.

The death of Mwangi has become one of the most emotive cases emerging from the protests, which escalated in parts of Nanyuki on Monday evening, disrupting normal life and triggering widespread fear among residents. Lydia Wairimu, whose son, James Githinji, 20, was shot in the leg during a protest in Nanyuki town to protest the establishment of a US Ebola facility within Laikipia Airbase, June 2, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

In a separate incident, another family in Majengo is demanding justice after 20-year-old James Githinji was shot in the leg during the same demonstrations.

His mother, Lydia Wanjiru, said her son was not part of the protests but had been playing football at Kianda Ground in Majengo when he was caught up in the violence. She said Githinji had gone out to enjoy a casual game with friends, unaware that chaos would later erupt in the area.

“He was just playing football with his friends. He was not demonstrating. He is just a young boy. I want my child to be safe and I want answers,” she said emotionally.

Wanjiru said her son was rushed to hospital in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. Wanjiru said she has not been allowed to see him since admission, deepening her anguish as she waits for updates from doctors.

By the time of the interview, she said Githinji had been taken to theatre as doctors attempted to remove a bullet lodged in his leg. The family says they are praying for his survival and recovery while also demanding accountability for how he was injured

“We have not even been able to see him. We are just waiting outside, not knowing what is happening inside. It is painful,” she said.

The unrest also left multiple other injuries, which have been confirmed by Laikipia County health officials. According to Laikipia County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health, Albert Wagura Taiti, five male casualties were received at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital following the protests.

He confirmed that two of the victims were brought in dead.

“We are aware that two people who succumbed to injuries were brought in already dead. Technical teams confirmed that they had passed on,” he said.

Wagura added that three other individuals sustained gunshot injuries. One of them was treated and discharged, while another is currently undergoing surgical intervention. The third remains under observation in the ward.

“One patient is in theatre, and another is recuperating in the ward. One was treated and discharged,” he said.

He further noted that all the victims received at the facility were male, with no female casualties reported.

However, he acknowledged that the hospital cannot conclusively account for all injured persons, noting that some may have sought treatment in private health facilities across the town.

“We are not sure whether others could have gone to other hospitals, maybe private hospitals, but for those we received, we are very sure they came to us,” he said. Laikipia deputy governor Reuben Kamuri briefs the media on the aftermath of protests which erupted in Nanyuki town following the establishment of a US Ebola facility within Laikipia Airbase, June 2, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The protests, which paralysed business activities on Monday, were sparked by opposition to the proposed establishment of a quarantine or isolation facility at Laikipia Air Base. Residents expressed fears over safety and public health implications, while authorities maintained that broader public health preparedness is necessary.

Laikipia Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri said the county administration does not support the construction of an Ebola isolation or quarantine unit anywhere within Laikipia, citing concerns over public health, tourism, and the county’s economic reputation.

“We as the county government of Laikipia have made very clear pronouncements on what we need and what should be done. Health is a devolved function. Anything that concerns health, we are the first stakeholders,” he said.

Gatia said the county government had consistently communicated its position and urged the national government to respect the views of local leaders and residents stating that Laikipia’s economy heavily depends on tourism and hospitality, sectors that could be negatively affected by perceptions associated with an Ebola-related facility.

“Laikipia is one of the areas where we are very good in tourism. We are also very good in hospitality. So anything that touches on a virus like Ebola, we do not take it lightly,” he said.

According to Kamuri, the county has invested significantly in positioning itself as a premier tourism destination, attracting both local and international visitors through its wildlife conservancies, hospitality establishments and conference facilities.

He warned that any communication regarding a disease outbreak or quarantine facility should be handled carefully and transparently to avoid causing panic among residents and potential visitors.

“Any communication of the same must be done in the right manner,” he said.

He noted that if a community raises concerns over a proposed project, government agencies should engage stakeholders through consultations and public participation before proceeding.

“If Laikipia has rejected the quarantine and isolation unit, then we as a devolved government and the national government, including the Ministry of Health and public health officials, should collaborate on the way forward,” he said.

“There is no way in this universe you can import a disease. Wherever the disease is, you contain it at that site,” he added.