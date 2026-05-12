Kang'ata says he will not be intimidated

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Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata addresses the press at Flamingo Towers, Nairobi, May 3, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has vowed to continue telling the truth as he defended his decision to decamp from the UDA Party.

Kang'ata detailed the police intimidation and malicious damage of properties belonging to the opponents, among other ills employed to score political points.

“They may also come for me, but I am not afraid to pay the price for speaking the truth as I have been for all those years," he explained.

Governor Kang’ata spoke when he presided over the graduation of 773 youth under the Murang’a Youth Service (MYS) at General Ihura Stadium after completion of their courses facilitated by the county government.

“UDA has followed a path similar to that of Jubilee, but I am not scared if I am followed, but will continue telling the truth as I serve the Murang'a people," said the governor.

Kang'ata, accompanied by MCAs, urged the national government to speed up the building of infrastructure at the Murang’a Industrial Park at Makenji, Murang’a.

Kang’ata announced decamping from UDA barely three hours after he shared a platform with President William Ruto at Njiiri School in Kigumo subcounty on Sunday, last week.

The MYS programme, he said, was initiated not only to provide temporary jobs and equip young people with skills and capital to become self-reliant.

“I want to encourage those who have graduated today to further their education. The county has attracted investors who are putting up industries at Murang'a Industrial Park, where our youth who have graduated today can get jobs. You can also create jobs,” said Kang’ata.

“Since the commencement of the programme, we have facilitated the empowerment of 8,400 youths who have gone through the employment, vocational training, and entrepreneurship support of Sh15,000 each after graduation,” said Kang’ata.

The Deputy Governor, Stephen Munania, said the MYS programme, by the end of the year, will have empowered 10,000 youth.

"This is a programme that will help our youth to be self-reliant, as the county government is faced with budgetary constraints to employ them,” said Munania.

The present included Youth CEC Manoah Gachucha and Health Chief Officer Eliud Maina. Ends

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata, who said he left the UDA Party over its intimidation and damage of properties belonging to opponents.