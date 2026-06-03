Why lobby group wants Basic Education PS Bitok sent home

Basic Education Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Bitok is facing fresh pressure after a lobby group petitioned the Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking his removal from office over an alleged passport scandal, deadly school fire tragedies and a multi-billion-shilling ghost learners scam.
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