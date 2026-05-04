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I will not defend seat on UDA ticket, Kang'ata says

By Irene Githinji and Boniface Gikandi | May. 4, 2026

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata addresses the press at Flamingo Towers, Nairobi, May 3, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

After months of keeping the public guessing over his political stance, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has finally dropped his bombshell.

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Related Topics

Irungu Kang’ata UDA Politics Murang’a Governor Kenya Politics
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