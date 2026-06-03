Irregular party hopping rocks political outfits ahead of polls

Realignments from across the political divide have also shed light on the fact that behind closed-door meetings, shifting alliances and subtle public messaging, key players are laying the foundation for what is expected to be a high-stakes contest. And with the battle lines forming early, all indications are that the real race may be decided well before election day.
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