Embu Catholic Priest urges decency in political discourse

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Father Joseph Kirimi [Courtesy]

A Catholic Church cleric in Embu County has accused politicians of abandoning integrity and turning public discourse into a platform for insults.

Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Parish, in Embu town, Father Joseph Kirimi said the behaviour of some political leaders no longer reflects the dignity of their offices.

He cautioned that the trend poses a serious threat to national cohesion, especially as the country approaches the next general election.

Father Kirimi expressed concern that political engagement has drifted away from meaningful debate and development-driven agendas, devolving instead into exchanges of verbal attacks.

He reminded leaders that the electorate entrusted them with the responsibility to improve livelihoods, strengthen the economy, and support key sectors such as education, not to engage in endless public quarrels.

The priest, who also serves as chaplain at the University of Embu, emphasised that such conduct undermines public trust and sets a poor example for young people.

He further warned that the rising use of offensive language by politicians is eroding societal values, with families increasingly uncomfortable exposing children to political discussions aired in the media.

Father Kirimi also raised alarm over growing insecurity in the region, alleging that some leaders interfere with justice processes by defending suspected criminals for political gain.

According to the priest, such actions compromise community safety and weaken the rule of law.

Father Kirimi urged politicians to embrace reconciliation and shift their focus toward service delivery and unity.

He encouraged them to move beyond personal rivalries and instead compete in initiatives that genuinely uplift citizens and foster national development.