DP Kindiki: Sh39B allocated for Meru roads

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki when he inspected the ongoing construction of roads and affordable housing projects in Buuri, Meru on March 17, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

A total of Sh39 billion has been allocated for new tarmac roads in Meru County, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced.

Speaking when he inspected the tarmacking of Kwa Mumero-Timau-Ngare Ndare Road in Buuri Constituency, Prof Kindiki said out of the 6,000km of tarmac roads, President William Ruto's administration is implementing countrywide, Meru has been allocated 736km.

"Every constituency in Meru has been allocated new tarmac roads. Contractors are on site," the DP, who was flanked by Meru Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia, several MPs, and other leaders said. DP Kithure Kindiki and Meru Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia when the DP inspected ongoing construction of roads and affordable housing projects in Buuri, Meru on March 17, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Kindiki revealed that with President Ruto having assented to the wishes of Meru leaders to upgrade Meru town to a city, the national government had also set aside an additional Sh3.7 billion to go towards tarmacking of Meru Town link roads in preparation for its elevation.

"Many roads in and around Meru town were in a state of disrepair. We have put in another Sh3.7 billion, because we want to upgrade it. Our vision is to make it the next city in Kenya," he said.

The DP, in sentiments echoed by Governor M'Ethingia, accused their political opponents of spreading lies that President Ruto was not delivering the projects he had pledged.

Kindiki said now that the economy had been stabilised, they were on course to deliver impactful projects.

"We want to compete with our opponents on the basis of transformative projects; who has implemented roads, electricity, water, markets, and affordable housing projects," he said, as he took a swipe at his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.

While inspecting the Timau Affordable Housing Project, Kindiki noted that the initiative was not only addressing the housing shortage but also creating thousands of jobs for the youth in construction and related areas.

Kindiki emphasised the economic benefits of engaging young people in productive work, and the programme helps shield them from various vices.

He added that empowering youth economically remains a top priority for the government, as it builds a more stable and self-reliant society.