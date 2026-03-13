×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kindiki says government will continue paying WRC affiliation fees

By Ben Ahenda | Mar. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flags off rally crews during the ceremonial start of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026 in Naivasha, Nakuru County, on March 12, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The government will continue paying affiliation fees for World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally and other related fees owed to Federation of International Automobile (FIA), Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

While acknowledging the importance of the event in the promotion of sports tourism in the country, Kindiki confirmed the government will continue to pay all fees related to WRC that amounts to Sh400 million annually.

"Be assured we will continue to support motorsports and more especially WRC Safari Rally by paying all the related fees owed to FIA by us and the Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF)," Kindiki said at the flagging off ceremony of this year's WRC Safari Rally at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute and Research Centre in Naivasha on Thursday. 

He encourage nurturing of young talents to promote continuity of motorsports, which could see emergence of youngsters who should replace retiring international drivers.

"We must also come up with strategies of nurturing young talents to secure the future of motorsports and WRC Safari Rally," the DP said in the presence of Cabinet Secretary for Sports Salim Mvurya, FIA officials, KMSF President Maina Muturi and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

The DP guaranteed enough security in all the rally routes in the four-day-motorsports extravaganza in the lakeside town.  

Mvurya confirmed that the government would continue to support the Public Private Partnership in the funding and management of WRC Safari Rally, which this year had KCB and Sportpesa injecting millions of shillings to support the event.

"That's the way to go to secure the future of this championships if we are to meet the financial ability of the event," said Mvurya, thus raising the hopes of FIA renewing Kenya's contract of hosting the global competition.  

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

WRC Safari Rally Federation of International Automobile DP Kithure Kindiki KMSF President Maina Muturi
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Opinion
By Zidia Mwazala
2 hrs ago
Why accelerating digital inclusion is key to protecting women online
Opinion
By Khadija Mohammed
2 hrs ago
Final 10 nights of Ramadan mark peak of prayer, seeking forgiveness
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
By Kelvin Karani 2 hrs ago
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved