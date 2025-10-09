Meru set to become first city in Mt Kenya region

President William Ruto converses with deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the launch of the 3rd phase of the national human-wildlife conflict compensation program at Meru National Park in Meru County on May 26, 2025. [PSC, Standard]

Meru Town is well poised to become Kenya's first city in the Mount Kenya region.

This was after President William Ruto gave his firmest commitment in public yet to create Meru City in North Imenti constituency.

Ruto, who was flanked by Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, and other leaders, attended a Sunday service at AIPCA St. Mary's Kathelwa in Igembe Central. He stated that he had initiated steps towards the creation of the new metropolis.

"The last town to be elevated into a city was Eldoret. The next in line is Meru City," said the President, an announcement greeted with jubilation.

Governor Mutuma has been leading the calls to transform Meru Town into a city, pointing out the economic benefits, including the creation of job opportunities for the youth and other groups.

In yet another announcement welcomed by residents, the President said as part of elevating Meru to a city, he plans to build a State Lodge in Imenti Forest, for ease of movement and duties when he is on development tours of the region.

"I have issued instructions to my people that there should be a State Lodge in Meru before December," said Ruto.

He said this will facilitate his visits to Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and neighbouring areas.

He said as part of actions towards a city, his administration had allocated Sh5 billion to increase the road network around Meru Town, and Sh80 million for the construction of Gakoromone modern market near the central business district.

"We must construct adequate roads around Meru town. Already, the government has set aside Sh5b in partnership with the World Bank for 17km, including a bypass around Meru town. We want Meru Town to develop, to become Kenya's sixth city," he said.

Governor Mutuma and other leaders recently toured the proposed site for a State Lodge and golf course, and said his administration was escalating its development partnership with Ruto's administration.

Mutuma said having Meru City, State Lodge, an airstrip and golf course will immensely contribute to the economic transformation of the region.

We will have a place where we can proudly be hosting the President and his entourage in our county, as we proudly attain city status," he said.

Mutuma said Meru could have a State Lodge to host the president whenever in Meru, instead of the Head of State being forced to operate from Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri or State House, Nairobi when conducting Meru issues.

"We have the capacity to host the president of this great nation, "he said.

Mutuma said work on the construction was in progress.

"We want to be hosting you on your next visits, so that we can be presenting our development issues with ease," he said.

Municipality MCA Caleb Mutethia said Ruto's announcement will further enhance the position of Meru Town and its environs.

"This is a positive development and we welcome it 100 per cent," Mr Mutethia said.