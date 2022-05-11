× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Understanding the 9-box grid assessment at work

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya | May 11th 2022
By Tony Mbaya | May 11th 2022
WORK LIFE

It is an individual assessment tool that evaluates an employee's current and potential level of contribution to an organisation.

The vertical columns indicate growth potential, while the horizontal rows identify whether the employee is currently below, meeting or exceeding performance expectations. The intersection of the two determines an employee's current standing and where development may be needed.

The 9-box grid is most commonly used in succession planning as a method of evaluating an organisation's current talent and identifying potential leaders.

The boxes on the grid indicate where investment needs to be made to develop future leaders. The people in box 1 should be ready for top leadership within 6 months to a year, while those in boxes 2, 3, or 6 have a longer timeline, but can be groomed for eventual movement to box 1.

A 9-box grid might look something like this. [Standard]

The remaining boxes can be used to identify when coaching or a change in job or responsibilities is needed. It may not be valuable to the organisation to spend time and effort attempting to salvage an individual with low potential and poor performance. An individual with low potential but effective performance, however, may need to be engaged or motivated in his or her current job.

When used correctly, the 9-box grid can be both a versatile and a valuable tool for an organisation, but HR professionals are advised to become thoroughly familiar with it before attempting to use it. Like any tool, it can be damaging to the organisation if used incorrectly.

Why should get professional certificates
Professional certificates help provide recognition for your specialised knowledge or skill set, which can be a significant benefit when it comes to landing certain clients or projects.
Legal hurdles await Treasury as food prices spiral out of control
The Law Society of Kenya has threatened to seek redress for some of the proposals in the Finance Bill, 2022 that if passed will see the cost of ugali and bread go up.

6 skills every employee should learn
6 skills every employee should learn

WORK LIFE

By Tony Mbaya

.
