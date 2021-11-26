How to get promoted at work
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi | November 26th 2021
Positive change is a core value in any career path. Motivation increases productivity and results. Promotions are ideal boosters in a professional’s portfolio.
Every worker yearns for that feeling of accomplishment and increased salary. Here are some of the factors you can consider to attract a promotion:
1. Motivate yourself constantly
Success starts from within. Many times one may feel inadequate and less prepared for the next level. Self-motivation pushes you to the possibilities amidst fear of failure or rejection at work.
Also, it helps you to feel capable of greater things ahead in your career, see a potential to earn more and provide for family needs and contribute towards achieving company goals.
2. Have a strong work ethic
One of the most attractive traits is a strong work ethic. As an employee interested in a promotion, stand out in your duties to impress your boss.
Perform all assignments with excellence. Also, observe punctuality by meeting all deadlines before close of day.
3. Identify and solve problems
Every company experiences challenges. As a loyal worker, one can identify issues perpetrating poor results.
It’s important to identify any unsafety at work and any other factor preventing the company from reaching its goals.
4. Demonstrate leadership skills
Be a role model to other workers by presenting an excellent work record in the performance of daily duties. When the opportunity arises, show your supervisor that you are capable to perform and motivate colleagues to handle their tasks diligently to achieve the company’s goals. Exuding excellent performance will make you a prime candidate for promotion.
5. Be noticed
Put your foot forward by actively involving yourself where knowledge and abilities are showcased.
For instance, you can ask a question or volunteer to make an opening prayer for a staff meeting. Also, ask your boss about your performance record.
6. Increase your value
Seeking knowledge and skills are fundamental to career growth. One can peruse a course or identify a mentor in a field of profession to sharpen skills and experience in preparation for a potential job promotion in the future.
Companies offer workshops and career fairs to equip staff with soft skills to enhance performance at work.
Grasping such opportunities gives you an upper hand at the promotion desk.
