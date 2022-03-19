× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Swiss firm to run Mombasa port container terminal

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Macharia Kamau | Mar 19th 2022 | 3 min read
By Macharia Kamau | March 19th 2022
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

The Kenya Ports Authority's second container terminal has started taking shape as ships have already off-loaded containers on the yard reclaimed from the sea, May 11, 2016. [File, Standard]

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will play a critical role in the running of the second container terminal at the Mombasa port. 

The Swiss shipping line is set to raise its stake in the Kenya National Shipping Line (KNSL), which is set to become the operator of the terminal.

This is despite concerns about shipping lines running port facilities not just in Kenya but in other jurisdictions.

READ MORE

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has also questioned how Kenya identified MSC as a strategic partner KNSL in past audit reports.

MSC is set to increase its shareholding in KNSL, which will put it on an equal footing in shareholding with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), which currently owns a 74.8 per cent stake in the national shipping line.

This is according to disclosures that KPA, MSC and KNSL have made at the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Competition Commission as they sought regulatory approval for the transaction that they said would give MSC and KPA joint control of KNSL.

MSC’s stake will be held by Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl (SAS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSC.

“KNSL will, as part of the joint venture, become the new operator of the Mombasa Container Terminal 2 (CT2) at the port of Mombasa in Kenya and commence offering freight forwarding services and container liner shipping services,” said the Comesa competition watchdog in a call to the public to give comments on the transaction.

It has given players up to March 22 to give submissions on the transaction.

"KPA will continue to operate Mombasa Container Terminal 1, Conventional Cargo Terminal, Shimanzi Oil Terminal and the Kipevu Oil Terminal, which are all based in Mombasa as well as the terminals in Lamu, Malindi, Mtwapa, Kiunga, Shimoni, Funzi and Vanga."

The Auditor-General has in the past cautioned about increasing MSC’s stake in KNSL saying KPA’s shareholding would be substantially diluted.

She has at the same time queried how the government settled on the Swiss company as a strategic partner.

“It is not clear how the strategic partner was identified and allotted 108,693 new shares… if the above is effected, the allotment of the shares would result in dilution of investment of the Kenya Ports Authority by 21.8 per cent from 74.8 per cent to 53 per cent of the ordinary shareholding in the company (KNSL),” said the Auditor General in the audit report on KNSL’s financials for the year to June 2019.

"The National Treasury has, however, provided a roadmap that will ensure that all the necessary steps will be followed in order to adhere to the laws, regulations and procedures for ensuring that public interest is upheld.”

KPA is building the Sh32 billion second container terminal, which is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), with construction being undertaken by the Japanese Toyo Construction Company.

The first phase of the second terminal, which was built at a cost of Sh26 billion, was completed in 2016 and is being operated by KPA. 

There have been concerns about private-owned firms operating the terminal, with players citing the fact that it may take away business from Terminal 1 and, in turn, dent KPA’s revenues.

There have also been concerns about a shipping line – such as MSC and even KNSL – operating the terminal or other port facility, with experts noting that this could be to the detriment of its competitors.

The Merchant Shipping Act barred shipping lines from operating port facilities, but this was amended in 2019, giving the Transport Cabinet Secretary the powers to exempt government-owned companies from the requirement.

In the application lodged with the Comesa Competition Commission, MSC and KPA said the move would further enhance Kenya’s position as a logistical and transhipment hub.

“The proposed joint venture, combined with the ongoing expansion projects of Mombasa Container Terminal 2, will help position the port of Mombasa as a strong transhipment hub for liner shipping services in South-East Africa,” said the Comesa Commission, adding that it would also see more investments that will, in turn, increase job opportunities for Kenyans.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Brace for high fares, Matatu owners say
Matatu Owners Welfare Association (MOA) said the fares will increase due to recent increase in fuel cost.
We must scrutinise projects funded through public-private partnerships
The question clearly implied the perceived captive Chinese debts linked to key infrastructure projects in the country.

MOST READ

Fact-Check: Kenya’s debt situation not worse since handshake as Ruto claims
Fact-Check: Kenya’s debt situation not worse since handshake as Ruto claims

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Abandoned sailors to go home after one year

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

Abandoned sailors to go home after one year
Customs favours richer firms, small traders say

By Benard Sanga | 9 days ago

Customs favours richer firms, small traders say
Kenyan truck companies still in business with entry of SGR

By Macharia Kamau | 9 days ago

Kenyan truck companies still in business with entry of SGR
Global economy under threat as plastic litter floats on seas

By Philip Mwakio | 15 days ago

Global economy under threat as plastic litter floats on seas
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC