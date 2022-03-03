× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Proposed EAC tariff hike to boost regional trade

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Lee Mwiti | Mar 3rd 2022 | 1 min read
By Lee Mwiti | March 3rd 2022
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

Kenya Ports Authority cranes offloading containers at the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard].

The proposed maximum East African Community Common External Tariff (CET) rate of 35 per cent will boost intra-EAC trade by $19 million (Sh2 billion) if adopted by EAC Partner States, a report by the EAC Secretariat says.

The proposed CET rates are 30 per cent, 33 per cent and 35 per cent for products classified under the maximum band.

Under the current CET structure, the maximum tariff is 25 per cent while the other bands are 0 per cent and 10 per cent, with a few sensitive products attracting higher tariffs ranging from 30 per cent to 100 per cent.

In 2020, total intra-EAC trade stood at $6 billion (Sh684 billion), 11.8 per cent of the total trade. The proposed 35 per cent tariff is set to boost intra-EAC trade to $6.4 billion (Sh7.1 billion), according to the report. The analysis shows if EAC partner states adopt 30 per cent, 33 per cent or 35 per cent as the maximum CET rate total tax revenues will increase by 3.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively.

READ MORE

The maximum CET rate for products categorised under the fourth Band will divert trade from global trading partners in favour of the EAC, with Uganda accruing $8 million (Sh856 million) followed by Kenya and Rwanda at $5 million (569 million) and $4 million (Sh456 million).

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Never invest in something you don’t understand
Investing has to do with acquiring assets with the intention to keep for a long period and profit from the dividend that will be paid.
Architects tipped on sector success amid competition
The AAK has called on professionals in the field to be aggressive in marketing themselves to promote professionalism in the built environment.

MOST READ

Opulence as Kenyans import 325 helicopters ahead of August polls
Opulence as Kenyans import 325 helicopters ahead of August polls

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Weak logistics systems deny Kenyan firms trade favours

By Bernard Sanga | 6 days ago

Weak logistics systems deny Kenyan firms trade favours
Newly repaired rail line lies idle, open to vandals

By Harold Odhiambo | 7 days ago

Newly repaired rail line lies idle, open to vandals
Covid testing: Non-tariff barrier killing EAC trade

By Macharia Kamau | 13 days ago

Covid testing: Non-tariff barrier killing EAC trade
Rising tide of shipments signals boom for Kenya's blue economy

By Harold Odhiambo | 14 days ago

Rising tide of shipments signals boom for Kenya's blue economy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC