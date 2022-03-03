Proposed EAC tariff hike to boost regional trade
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Lee Mwiti
| Mar 3rd 2022 | 1 min read
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
The proposed maximum East African Community Common External Tariff (CET) rate of 35 per cent will boost intra-EAC trade by $19 million (Sh2 billion) if adopted by EAC Partner States, a report by the EAC Secretariat says.
The proposed CET rates are 30 per cent, 33 per cent and 35 per cent for products classified under the maximum band.
Under the current CET structure, the maximum tariff is 25 per cent while the other bands are 0 per cent and 10 per cent, with a few sensitive products attracting higher tariffs ranging from 30 per cent to 100 per cent.
In 2020, total intra-EAC trade stood at $6 billion (Sh684 billion), 11.8 per cent of the total trade. The proposed 35 per cent tariff is set to boost intra-EAC trade to $6.4 billion (Sh7.1 billion), according to the report. The analysis shows if EAC partner states adopt 30 per cent, 33 per cent or 35 per cent as the maximum CET rate total tax revenues will increase by 3.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively.
READ MORE
The maximum CET rate for products categorised under the fourth Band will divert trade from global trading partners in favour of the EAC, with Uganda accruing $8 million (Sh856 million) followed by Kenya and Rwanda at $5 million (569 million) and $4 million (Sh456 million).
RELATED VIDEOS
Never invest in something you don’t understandInvesting has to do with acquiring assets with the intention to keep for a long period and profit from the dividend that will be paid.
Architects tipped on sector success amid competitionThe AAK has called on professionals in the field to be aggressive in marketing themselves to promote professionalism in the built environment.
MOST READ
Opulence as Kenyans import 325 helicopters ahead of August polls
BUSINESS
- Thinking of owning a drone? It’ll cost you an arm and a leg
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Muthaiga: Inside one of Kenya’s elite golf clubs
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Relief for Kenya Power staff as High Court halts lifestyle audit
BUSINESS
- Kisii serves up more than just ‘matoke’ in rise as financial hub
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Eric Abuga
- Manufacturers biggest gainers in latest electricity tariff review
NEWS