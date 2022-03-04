× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Global economy under threat as plastic litter floats on seas

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Philip Mwakio | Mar 4th 2022 | 3 min read
By Philip Mwakio | March 4th 2022
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

A group of volunteers collect plastic litter from the ocean. [World Bank]

On a recent voyage around the Lamu Archipelago, a team of marine scientists who were keen to plant mangroves made a devastating discovery.

Empty bottles of the Guaraná Antarctica, a popular soda brand in Brazil, were floating on the Indian ocean waters. 

A closer study revealed that the bottles had floated on the ocean for 9,988.25 kilometres from the festival-crazed beaches of Brazil to Kenya.

READ MORE

The discovery put to light the extent at which ocean litter can get from one end of the globe to the other, with devastating marine effect.

Plastic litter has evolved into a big enemy of oceans, marine life and human health. It poses risks to navigation of ships and is a killer of marine ecosystem services.

Marine ecosystem services include fish harvesting, recreation and tourism and water transport.

According to a study by scientific journal ScienceDirect, marine litter has led to a five per cent decline in marine ecosystem service delivery globally.

This equates to an annual loss of $500 billion to $2.5 trillion (Sh52 trillion to Sh260 trillion) in the value of benefits derived from marine ecosystem services.

The 2019 stock of plastic in the marine environment has been estimated at between 75 and 150 million tonnes. This would equate to each tonne of plastic in the ocean having an annual cost in terms of reduced marine natural capital of between $3,300 (Sh342,000) and $33,000 (Sh3.4 million).

Derrick Muyodi, a marine scientist and and managing director of Ceriops Environmental  Research Organisation, says oceans receive all sorts of pollutants, plastics, chemicals, sewage, metal and micro litter.

"There are less efforts in place in terms of ocean cleanup and policies to fight pollution," he said in an interview with Shipping & Logistics.

He said pollution is affecting marine habitats at an alarming rate and marine life is being lost rapidly.

"Tuna fish have been investigated and found to contain high levels of mercury, which accumulates up the food chain and has been traced to soil on land," Mr Muyodi said.

Coastal beaches are full of  pollutants. Each day tonnes of waste are collected by volunteers and members of Beach Management Units.

"There have been discoveries of plastic 'mountains' in the deep ocean floors. Without proper waste management strategies on land, the situation will be worse at sea," he said.

Kenya is among 30 countries around the globe that have joined the GloLitter Partnerships Project, a global initiative that aims to tackle marine waste.

The project is implemented by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

It aims to help the maritime transport and fishing sectors move towards a low-plastics future.

Discarded fishing gear can also pose a serious risk to fishers since the nets or lines can become entangled in boat propellers or cause engine damage.

There is also an economic impact when fishers lose their gear or fish species are caught in discarded gear. 

Lost containers might also collide with ships. Reducing and preventing marine plastic litter is vital to safeguarding coastal and global marine resources. 

Kenya, through the State Department for Shipping and Maritime, will be leading countries in East Africa in cleaning up oceans through the GloLitter initiative.

"The project will also facilitate the establishment of public-private partnerships to spur the development of cost-effective management solutions for marine plastic litter, including examining how to decrease the use of plastics in these industries and looking at opportunities to re-use and recycle plastic," said Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Never invest in something you don’t understand
Investing has to do with acquiring assets with the intention to keep for a long period and profit from the dividend that will be paid.
Only two choppers registered in 2020, says aviation boss
The government says 67 helicopters are registered in Kenya, but admitted that it does not licence choppers imported by the military...

MOST READ

Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses
Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Proposed EAC tariff hike to boost regional trade

By Lee Mwiti | 1 day ago

Proposed EAC tariff hike to boost regional trade
Weak logistics systems deny Kenyan firms trade favours

By Bernard Sanga | 7 days ago

Weak logistics systems deny Kenyan firms trade favours
Newly repaired rail line lies idle, open to vandals

By Harold Odhiambo | 8 days ago

Newly repaired rail line lies idle, open to vandals
Covid testing: Non-tariff barrier killing EAC trade

By Macharia Kamau | 14 days ago

Covid testing: Non-tariff barrier killing EAC trade
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC