Hotel group Prideinn eyes expansion across all counties

Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort. [File]

Hospitality group PrideInn Hotels and Resorts has announced plans to expand to all the 47 counties over the next decade as the industry emerges from the vagaries of Covid-19.

Group Managing Director Hasnain Noorani says the expansion plan includes a series of management contracts and acquisition deals of the existing facilities.

He said the new drive is aimed at the group's long-term plan of completing the tourism circuit, encompassing beach, city and safari destinations.

"We have already identified 10 counties where we see huge opportunities in terms of tourism growth," said Mr Noorani during the signing ceremony of the takeover of the Azure Haven Camp by Prideinn last Friday.

"The acquisition is the start of planned brand expansion across major towns and landmark locations in Kenya as PrideInn Group seeks to capitalise on the hospitality industry’s recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic."

The facility, which has now been renamed the Prideinn Mara Camp, sits on 25 acres of land along the banks of river Talek, at the edge of the Maasai Mara National Park in Narok County.

The camp boasts 31 river-view cottages and tents. Each cottage is 1,000 square feet.

It also has 15 safari tents nestled under canvas, each with a private verandah, en-suite bathroom, flush toilet, and solar-heated safari showers. The camp's design also incorporates indoor and outdoor decks, a swimming pool and an organic garden.

"The camp is ideal for private getaways for discerning safari travellers seeking to relax and enjoy the breathtaking view of the Savannah grassland or the sundowner experience,” said Mr Noorani.

