× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hotel group Prideinn eyes expansion across all counties

REAL ESTATE
By Mwangi Maina | May 19th 2022 | 2 min read
By Mwangi Maina | May 19th 2022
REAL ESTATE
Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort. [File]

Hospitality group PrideInn Hotels and Resorts has announced plans to expand to all the 47 counties over the next decade as the industry emerges from the vagaries of Covid-19.

Group Managing Director Hasnain Noorani says the expansion plan includes a series of management contracts and acquisition deals of the existing facilities.

He said the new drive is aimed at the group's long-term plan of completing the tourism circuit, encompassing beach, city and safari destinations.

"We have already identified 10 counties where we see huge opportunities in terms of tourism growth," said Mr Noorani during the signing ceremony of the takeover of the Azure Haven Camp by Prideinn last Friday.

"The acquisition is the start of planned brand expansion across major towns and landmark locations in Kenya as PrideInn Group seeks to capitalise on the hospitality industry’s recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic."

READ MORE

The facility, which has now been renamed the Prideinn Mara Camp, sits on 25 acres of land along the banks of river Talek, at the edge of the Maasai Mara National Park in Narok County.

The camp boasts 31 river-view cottages and tents. Each cottage is 1,000 square feet.

It also has 15 safari tents nestled under canvas, each with a private verandah, en-suite bathroom, flush toilet, and solar-heated safari showers. The camp's design also incorporates indoor and outdoor decks, a swimming pool and an organic garden.

"The camp is ideal for private getaways for discerning safari travellers seeking to relax and enjoy the breathtaking view of the Savannah grassland or the sundowner experience,” said Mr Noorani.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Fresh produce exports kindle Moi Airport in Mombasa
Moi International Airport in Mombasa is bouncing back rejuvenated by exports in fresh produce.
Why relocating capital city won't solve Nairobi's mess
In the last 100 years, 30 countries have moved or decided to relocate their capital cities.

MOST READ

How British shareholders Linkham burnt their fingers at Resolution Health
How British shareholders Linkham burnt their fingers at Resolution Health

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why relocating capital city won't solve Nairobi's mess

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Why relocating capital city won't solve Nairobi's mess
Firm eyes warehouse for light industries in Athi River

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Firm eyes warehouse for light industries in Athi River
The tricks fraudsters use to dispossess you of your land

By Paul Ogemba | 7 days ago

The tricks fraudsters use to dispossess you of your land
Student housing drives up land prices in satellite towns

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 days ago

Student housing drives up land prices in satellite towns
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC