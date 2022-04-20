× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Property bust in China rattles households

REAL ESTATE
By Reuters | Apr 20th 2022 | 2 min read
By Reuters | April 20th 2022
REAL ESTATE
People walk next to residential buildings in the coal city of Hegang in China on January 2, 2020. [Reuters]

Homeowners in small Chinese cities are battling a rare property market downdraft as buyers keep away, eroding the wealth of millions in a blow to already brittle consumer confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

Smaller cities have been hammered by falling home prices for seven months since September, the latest tally of 70 major cities by China’s statistics bureau shows.

Yet this contraction is just the tip of the iceberg. The bureau’s data does not fully capture the property malaise across the roughly 300 cities classified as third-tier or lower, or even include the 2,000 smaller county-level cities and 40,000 towns.

By some estimates, small cities and towns account for around 1 billion of China’s 1.44 billion population. Buyer sentiment has broadly sagged since 2021 after a government crackdown on new borrowing by indebted developers sparked a liquidity crisis. Nationwide home prices fell late last year for the first time since 2015.

The negative wealth effect of depreciating home prices has rippled through to consumer confidence, curbing the desire to spend even on basic goods such as clothing.

READ MORE

Consumption has already been ravaged by Covid-19 outbreaks that locked down cities and disrupted local economies. Nationwide retail sales fell in March for the first time since 2020 while joblessness in 31 major cities hit a record.

“For Chinese consumers to come back full force, not only will the virus need to be vanquished, but the property sector will need to revive as well,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asia economics research at HSBC in Hong Kong.

Homeowners with mortgages or those facing uncertain job prospects have already started to rein in spending.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
What consumers should do if businesses violate their rights
As Kenyans, we have not fully embraced our consumer rights against bad business practices by corporates.”
Metropolitan Sacco puts aside Sh67 billion as bad loans surge
Metropolitan National Sacco has made drastic changes to its management and operations as it seeks a fresh beginning after a tumultuous period.

MOST READ

Why there's no love lost between KRA and taxpayers
Why there's no love lost between KRA and taxpayers

ENTERPRISE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Buying land? Don't burn your fingers on these mistakes

By Peter Theuri | 8 hours ago

Buying land? Don't burn your fingers on these mistakes
What to do when your landlord eats deposit money

By Peter Theuri | 7 days ago

What to do when your landlord eats deposit money
Hope for graduate engineers as new president vows to ease transition

By James Wanzala | 7 days ago

Hope for graduate engineers as new president vows to ease transition
How women can break the bias in construction

By Irene Wamanga | 7 days ago

How women can break the bias in construction
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC