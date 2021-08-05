× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Metal gutters versus PVC: Which is better?

REAL ESTATE
By Graham Kajilwa | August 5th 2021

While there are metallic (stainless steel) gutters in the market, most builders prefer to use those made of plastic (Polyvinyl Chloride).

Putting up a decent house is not a cheap affair. This does not mean individuals do not look out for ‘cheaper options in the market that are readily available. One such is when it comes to the selection of gutters.

While there are metallic (stainless steel) gutters in the market, most builders prefer to use those made of plastic (Polyvinyl Chloride).

Mabati Rolling Mills Site Manager Wilfred Mumbo attributes the preference of plastic gutters over metallic ones to rust. Metals rust.

The availability of PVC and jua kali options, he notes saw MRM prematurely retire their line of metallic gutters. However, the company known for roofing solutions has re-introduced their line of gutters under the Rain Gauge brand.

READ MORE

 Olympia Capital shuts down loss making subsidiaries

 Juakali pension plan launch

 Policies on small scale traders to be unified

 Olympia Capital shuts down loss making subsidiaries

 Juakali pension plan launch

 Policies on small scale traders to be unified

Mumbo says low demand contributed to the discontinuation of the production line. “The issue was the uptake of the demand of the product. We would supply but most people still went for juakali. Juakali as we know is cheaper,” he said.

Part of the game plan in metallic gutters reintroduction, he says, is to counter the prices by PVC and juakali while still maintaining quality. “We are trying to match (the prices)…actually we are at par with PVC gutters,” said Mumbo.

He noted that the firm has started promoting the Rain Gain while monitoring its uptake since the PVC is still preferred in the market. “So we are trying to divert their attention to our products. Residential clients are the main target,” he said.

He roots for use of metallic gutters since they last longer - ensuring a home maintains its aesthetic appeal. “When plastic is exposed to sunlight, the degradation starts immediately. So if it was grey in colour it starts turning to something else,” Mumbo noted.

The science that metals expand when heated, he says, should make developers shun plastic gutters, noting that metals are tough and durable.

“Metal tends to withstand a lot of expansion and contraction,” he says. This is because metals, when compared to other materials, are good thermal conductors.

Metals have a high tolerance to heat, which is evident with their higher melting point compared to plastics (when exposed to the same temperatures).

This makes stainless steel more economical to use as gutters. “Metal can be used in extreme hot and cold temperatures,” plastic-concepts.com explains.

Mumbo says metal gutters are made from thicker material – 26-inch gauge – which makes it long-lasting.

When it comes to aesthetics, steel gutters manufactured by MRM come in various colours - charcoal gloss, tile red gloss and brilliant white. “PVC gutters are limited to one colour, normally grey. If you want something nice, you have to paint it,” he says.

While improving the aesthetic appeal of PVC gutters is via coating with new paint, metallic ones can be coated with aluminium-zinc, giving the gutter the look of rustless stainless steel. “The painting is a value addition that the steel will be protected against rust,” he adds.

Unlike metallic one, plastic gutters do not require lots of keenness when handling them. How metal gutters are handled during purchase, transportation to site and how they are fixed is key as they can cost more when they have scratches.

RELATED VIDEOS

Wakenya wa juakali watafumbua nini kutokana na ziara ya Obama?

Wakenya wa juakali watafumbua nini kutokana na ziara ya Obama?

Government to convert Agricultural Finance Corporation to Farmers Bank

Share this story
Business activities hit new low as taxes and pandemic hurt buyers
The PMI index fell from 51.0 in June to 50.6 in July, pointing to a marginal improvement in operating conditions in the country.
Litare, the beach popular for shipping Omena
The omena is sold at between Sh7,000 and Sh11,000 per bag to traders.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Cameroon pumps Sh300 million into Shelter Afrique

By Moses Omusolo | 9 minutes ago

Cameroon pumps Sh300 million into Shelter Afrique
Poor sales push real estate firms off the cliff

By Dominic Omondi | 9 minutes ago

Poor sales push real estate firms off the cliff
Is Kenya's property market overvalued?

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 days ago

Is Kenya's property market overvalued?
Automation at your fingertips

By Esther Dianah | 7 days ago

Automation at your fingertips
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC