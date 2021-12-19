× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why we should welcome DRC to regional bloc with open arms

OPINION
By XN Iraki | December 19th 2021
By XN Iraki | December 19th 2021
OPINION

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain, January 20, 2020. [Reuters]

The Democratic Republic of Congo is likely to join the East African Community next year after the verification mission. That is good news to both economists and the hoi polloi.

By the year 2050, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) population will reach 195 million. That’s a market that should make anyone’s mouth salivate.

In the same year, Kenya’s population will be 92 million, Uganda 100 million, Tanzania 129 million, Rwanda 22 million, Burundi 25 million and South Sudan 20 million.

Do your maths, a whopping 583 million citizens will make East Africa by 2050. The United States’ (US) population will be 404 million.

READ MORE

 We must stop living in denial and admit our problem is corruption

 Want good fish? No fishy business at Dunga beach

 Oparanya surrenders stalled Sh8 billion hospital to State

 ECDE college might close over high entry mark, few students

India will have surpassed China to be the most populous nation on the planet with 1.64 billion citizens. Will that also make India the world’s most powerful economy?

It’s not just the market that should make us welcome DRC with open arms; joining EAC will easily pacify this expansive region.

This beautiful country has not had peace except the “forced” one during Mobutu Sese Seko’s rule.

If your neighbour is a quarrelsome couple, you can easily understand why a peaceful DRC would be good for all of us.

As we write, Ugandan soldiers are pursuing rebels in DRC.

It’s the resources, not benevolence, that attracts everyone to Congo. There are few minerals in the world that are not found in this expansive country. Some like Coltan are strategic as we shift from gasoline engines to electric cars.

It’s from Coltan that we extract niobium and tantalum.

Their uses range from alloys used for jet engines to turbines and lots of semiconductors. We can add uranium, the key ingredient in making nuclear bombs. The uranium used to make the first atomic bombs which quickened the end of World War II came from DRC.

Beyond minerals, Congo has vast rich agricultural land and virgin forests. Population projections indicate that such land will be critical in future if we ensure no degradation of the rain forests. Remember forests act as carbon sinks, slowing disown the greenhouse effect.

We shouldn’t forget that once Congo joins EAC, this region will stretch from one ocean to another, Atlantic to the Indian Ocean. And why is it not the African Ocean?

I have a dream that one day, I will drive from one coast to another, spending a night in Uganda and another in Rwanda. Can I drive across DRC in one day?

Think of a drive through a rainforest, with all the noise and life. If not interested in driving, a bullet train (Shinkansen) should be on standby. DRC is naturally East African, they talk Swahili and we love their Lingala.

I noted from my last visit to western Rwanda that they have similar aspirations, to become a modern nation in the shortest time possible. Rwanda switched from French to English as the official language. Will Congo do the same?

The diversity and pride in being members of EAC should be catalysts for economic growth. Will the name remain EAC or it should be ECAC (East and Central African Community)? I hope to start meeting students from all the EAC countries in my classes.

To buttress the EAC dream, we need to go beyond DRC’s admission. We need to actualise the East African dream; The vision of EAC is to be a prosperous, competitive, secure, stable and politically united.

What will this need beyond strong leaders? Will they shelve their countries’ ambitions for the greater good of the region? The European Union is a region worth benchmarking with.

The easier part is infrastructure. Shall we build a standard gauge railway from Mombasa to Kinshasa or Muanda? Think of loading goods at Lamu or Mombasa taking them by road or rail to the Atlantic Coast and back to ship? That will widen our market into west Africa. The journey through Cape is too long.

Shall we build roads through the rain forests of DR Congo? Shall we ensure Congolese benefit from their own resources? Who will lead in the rebuilding of DRC? East African countries can mobilise a Congo fund to build roads, rails and airports.

EAC can get a Big Four agenda for Congo or derive low lying fruits from African Union’s agenda 2063 which range from integrated rail network to outer space. We could involve the private sector to build the new infrastructure. Banks would love that.

Our banks are already in DRC. Some think China is waiting to unleash her money into EAC grand projects. After all, extending SGR to the Atlantic Ocean fits into her one belt, one road initiative.

The US could also come in to counterbalance China, after they let the Chinese gain ground. France seems to be losing its influence in Africa. Who will fill the void?

The fear of ISIS (Islamic State) which claims to be active in Uganda could catalyse the West and East to take a keener interest in Congo.

We should not forget that EAC needs to admit Somalia, whose problems closely mirror DRC.

The current map of EAC looks ugly, adding DRC, Somalia and later Ethiopia would make it complete.

Could we ask if EAC is becoming too big? After reaching the Atlantic, we should ask how far north or south we should expand. Shall EAC become a victim of its own success?

Shall EAC keep expanding till it becomes Africa? Could it one-day touch the Mediterranean sea and Cape? Will Africa one day become four countries; Maghreb plus Egypt, Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), EAC and the Southern African Development Community?

It seems the pan African dream of Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta and others is being realised step by step.

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

Security Breach: Man attempted to access main dias during Madaraka day celebrations in Kisumu

Which way, Jubilee? 2022 Succession Politics, Impeaching Matiang'i | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDAH OGUTU

Share this story
Railway firm announces new tariffs for freight
Charges for containerised cargo from Kilindini to Malaba will be $860 (Sh97,180) for a 20-foot container weighing 0-30 tonnes.
Oil prices fall further on growing Omicron concerns, uncertainty
Brent crude futures settled down $1.50 (Sh129.95), or two per cent, at $73.52 (Sh8,307) a barrel.

MOST READ

Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey shows
Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey shows

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya’s chance to leapfrog climate change challenges

By Jit Bhattacharya | 1 day ago

Kenya’s chance to leapfrog climate change challenges
Why some rich people are more comfortable in Eastlands

By XN Iraki | 2 days ago

Why some rich people are more comfortable in Eastlands
Drive to boost uptake of local goods waning

By Rajul Malde | 5 days ago

Drive to boost uptake of local goods waning
Beyond the settlers and their influence on our civil service

By X N Iraki | 6 days ago

Beyond the settlers and their influence on our civil service
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC