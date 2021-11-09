Reframing technology’s role in education for future of work
OPINION
By Kendi Ntwiga | November 9th 2021
Around half of today’s occupations require some kind of digital proficiency.
By 2030, that percentage will have risen to 77 per cent, thanks to several other new technologies that are transforming not only the types of employment available but also the skillsets required to thrive in them.
The next generation of children in the MENAP region (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) will enter a dramatically transformed labour market, according to McKinsey’s August 2021 Opportunity Youth report. Students will require more than just a diploma; they will also require digital and real-world abilities that will make them more employable in the future workplace. As a result, educational institutions will need to foster traditional IQ as well as digital literacy and skills, as well as provide learners with the tools they’ll need to independently innovate, create, and collaborate in a global digital economy that demands nimble, resilient mindsets.
During the pandemic, we saw first-hand how ministries of education, Microsoft, and donors like UNESCO, UNICEF, and the Global Partnership for Education worked together to deliver remote learning options. Indeed, the pandemic provided an opportunity for much-needed educational reform. According to a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Microsoft, 82 per cent of educators feel that technology has accelerated the pace at which innovation in teaching and learning has occurred in the past year.
READ MORE
Adoption of local innovations, the answer to Kenya’s unemployment
Fund private TVETs better to offer skills for future workforce
Fund private TVETs better to offer skills for future workforce
Covid-19 provided a paradigm shift that goes beyond technology as a mere vehicle for learning delivery. Technology should be considered a powerful tool for fostering culture and a method to rethink learning to stimulate creative, cognitive thinking and independent invention. Technology should be used not only to facilitate instruction but also to enhance the learning experience.
Promoting active learning through technology might help students in a new remote or hybrid teaching environment become more engaged.
RELATED VIDEOS
Why Kenya’s Vision 2030 is slowly turning into thematic city of illusions
Baadhi ya nguzo kuu za Ruwaza ya Mwaka 2030 zimesalia kuwa ndoto
Role of the youth in achieving sustainable development goals
Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dryMore than 11 years since Bharti Airtel purchased Zain and rebranded to Airtel Kenya, the dynamics of the country’s telecommunications market changed.
Equity’s profit jumps by 79pc to Sh27b on reduced bad loansProfitability was boosted by 25 percent uptick in revenues to Sh80.5 billion. Move reflects improved business activities, aggressive debt collection.
MOST READ
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga
- ADC imports 19 bulls for breeding from S Africa
BUSINESS
By Osinde Obare
- Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
NEWS
- Fuel set to cost less in Nairobi as KPC plans truck loading facility
BUSINESS
- What to do when a thief hacks your phone and takes a mobile loan
SCI & TECH
By Betty Njeru
- Massive layoffs cap IMF’s release of Sh29 billion facility to Kenya
BUSINESS