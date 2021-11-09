× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Reframing technology’s role in education for future of work

OPINION
By Kendi Ntwiga | November 9th 2021

Around half of today’s occupations require some kind of digital proficiency.

By 2030, that percentage will have risen to 77 per cent, thanks to several other new technologies that are transforming not only the types of employment available but also the skillsets required to thrive in them.

The next generation of children in the MENAP region (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) will enter a dramatically transformed labour market, according to McKinsey’s August 2021 Opportunity Youth report. Students will require more than just a diploma; they will also require digital and real-world abilities that will make them more employable in the future workplace. As a result, educational institutions will need to foster traditional IQ as well as digital literacy and skills, as well as provide learners with the tools they’ll need to independently innovate, create, and collaborate in a global digital economy that demands nimble, resilient mindsets.

During the pandemic, we saw first-hand how ministries of education, Microsoft, and donors like UNESCO, UNICEF, and the Global Partnership for Education worked together to deliver remote learning options. Indeed, the pandemic provided an opportunity for much-needed educational reform. According to a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Microsoft, 82 per cent of educators feel that technology has accelerated the pace at which innovation in teaching and learning has occurred in the past year.

READ MORE

 Adoption of local innovations, the answer to Kenya’s unemployment

 Fund private TVETs better to offer skills for future workforce

 Fund private TVETs better to offer skills for future workforce

 Gideon and ICT committee laud Konza City's project progress

Covid-19 provided a paradigm shift that goes beyond technology as a mere vehicle for learning delivery. Technology should be considered a powerful tool for fostering culture and a method to rethink learning to stimulate creative, cognitive thinking and independent invention. Technology should be used not only to facilitate instruction but also to enhance the learning experience.

Promoting active learning through technology might help students in a new remote or hybrid teaching environment become more engaged.

RELATED VIDEOS

Why Kenya’s Vision 2030 is slowly turning into thematic city of illusions

Baadhi ya nguzo kuu za Ruwaza ya Mwaka 2030 zimesalia kuwa ndoto

Role of the youth in achieving sustainable development goals

Share this story
Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry
More than 11 years since Bharti Airtel purchased Zain and rebranded to Airtel Kenya, the dynamics of the country’s telecommunications market changed.
Equity’s profit jumps by 79pc to Sh27b on reduced bad loans
Profitability was boosted by 25 percent uptick in revenues to Sh80.5 billion. Move reflects improved business activities, aggressive debt collection.

MOST READ

CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State has to be accountable for how our hard-earned taxes are put to use

By Patrick Muinde | 3 days ago

State has to be accountable for how our hard-earned taxes are put to use
Overcoming data protection challenges in financial institutions

By Davis Ayako | 9 days ago

Overcoming data protection challenges in financial institutions
Farmers can help fight climate change, hunger via agroforestry

By Joy Kivata | 16 days ago

Farmers can help fight climate change, hunger via agroforestry
Opportunities galore for SMEs under key Africa trade deal

By Leah Nduati | 23 days ago

Opportunities galore for SMEs under key Africa trade deal
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC