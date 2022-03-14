× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Africa now grounds Comair planes indefinitely

NEWS
By Reuters | Mar 14th 2022 | 2 min read
By Reuters | March 14th 2022
NEWS

Comair suspension was meant to end on Sunday. [File, Standard]

South Africa's civil aviation regulator grounded Comair's planes indefinitely yesterday, saying the airline had not adequately addressed safety issues, in a move that also affects passengers of low-cost airline Kulula and British Airways.

A spokesperson for the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said it had extended a 24-hour precautionary suspension of Comair's operator certificate indefinitely.

The suspension was meant to end on Sunday, but Comair has not adequately addressed all the necessary safety issues, the SACAA said.

"This morning we communicated to them (Comair) that their air operator certificate is now indefinitely suspended until they close all of the findings," SACAA spokesperson Mr Phindiwe Gwebu said, effectively grounding the company's fleet of Boeing aircraft.

READ MORE

Issuing the precautionary notice on Saturday, the regulator said in the past month Comair had experienced safety problems ranging from "engine failures, engine malfunction and landing gear malfunctions," among others.

In its investigations, SACAA said it had discovered three so-called "level 1" findings "which pose an immediate risk" and must be addressed immediately.

Mr Gwebu did not elaborate on what outstanding safety issues Comair, which flies local and regional routes from South Africa under the British Airways (BA) livery as part of a licence agreement, needed to address before flying again. Besides flying BA planes, Comair also operates the Kulula brand.

A notice on Kulula's website showed that Comair was aiming to resume its schedule by 12pm on Sunday. "We will do everything we can to accommodate customers affected by the suspension," Comair said. 

Share this story
Kenya's ranking as conferencing hub improves on higher arrivals
Tourism trends report shows holiday trips lead the pack with 226,168 international victors, representing 34 per cent of all arrivals.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Kenyan teacher Nancy Obonyo makes waves in Bangkok with online fashion store
Kenyan teacher Nancy Obonyo makes waves in Bangkok with online fashion store

MONEY & MARKET

By Paul Kariuki

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State to automate 500m records annually under new ICT plan

By Philip Mwakio | 41 minutes ago

State to automate 500m records annually under new ICT plan
Kenya's ranking as conferencing hub improves on higher arrivals

By Philip Mwakio | 41 minutes ago

Kenya's ranking as conferencing hub improves on higher arrivals
Safaricom to spend Sh1.6b on fibre optic lease in Ethiopia

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Safaricom to spend Sh1.6b on fibre optic lease in Ethiopia
M-Pesa users hit 30 million as more Kenyans adopt cashless payments

By Frankline Sunday | 1 day ago

M-Pesa users hit 30 million as more Kenyans adopt cashless payments
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC