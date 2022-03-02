Absa targets 10,000 fruit trees in schools
NEWS
By Peter Theuri
| Mar 2nd 2022 | 1 min read
NEWS
Absa Bank Kenya aims to plant and grow 10,000 fruit trees in schools this year, courtesy of the second edition of the Birdies for Good initiative.
The bank will contribute Sh1,200 for planting and growing fruit trees for every birdie (golf score) scored at the 2022 Kenya Magical Open at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3 to March 6.
Absa expects to contribute about Sh6 million through this initiative.
The bank’s Head of Sustainability Jane Waiyaki said at Cheleta Primary School, Runda, where Absa donated 100 fruit trees, that planting fruit trees will help improve the country’s tree cover and boost national nutrition.
READ MORE
Kenya Forest Services Head of Conservancy Francis Kariuki said tree planting boosts the livelihoods of children.
RELATED VIDEOS
Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bossesA forensic audit has cleared most of the officials at Kenya Power procurement department who had been suspended to pave way for investigations.
Kenya eyes new tea markets to rescue farmers from low pricesKenya plans to roll out a strategy to win new tea markets and cut reliance on a few markets. The move is aimed at rescuing farmers from low prices.
MOST READ
New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move
WORK LIFE
- Early payday answers mayday: How pay cycles affect employees
BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri
- Uhuru’s huge debt appetite fails to stimulate economy
BUSINESS
- Governors ask Senate to issue Sh42b grants
NEWS
- Lobbies call for policy to cut harmful fats from food chain
BUSINESS
- Kenya to feel heat of Russia-Ukraine conflict
BUSINESS