Absa targets 10,000 fruit trees in schools

Absa Bank branch on Queensway House, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Absa Bank Kenya aims to plant and grow 10,000 fruit trees in schools this year, courtesy of the second edition of the Birdies for Good initiative.

The bank will contribute Sh1,200 for planting and growing fruit trees for every birdie (golf score) scored at the 2022 Kenya Magical Open at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3 to March 6.

Absa expects to contribute about Sh6 million through this initiative.

The bank’s Head of Sustainability Jane Waiyaki said at Cheleta Primary School, Runda, where Absa donated 100 fruit trees, that planting fruit trees will help improve the country’s tree cover and boost national nutrition.

Kenya Forest Services Head of Conservancy Francis Kariuki said tree planting boosts the livelihoods of children.

Share this story