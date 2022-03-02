× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Absa targets 10,000 fruit trees in schools

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | Mar 2nd 2022 | 1 min read
By Peter Theuri | March 2nd 2022
NEWS

Absa Bank branch on Queensway House, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Absa Bank Kenya aims to plant and grow 10,000 fruit trees in schools this year, courtesy of the second edition of the Birdies for Good initiative.

The bank will contribute Sh1,200 for planting and growing fruit trees for every birdie (golf score) scored at the 2022 Kenya Magical Open at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3 to March 6.

Absa expects to contribute about Sh6 million through this initiative.

The bank’s Head of Sustainability Jane Waiyaki said at Cheleta Primary School, Runda, where Absa donated 100 fruit trees, that planting fruit trees will help improve the country’s tree cover and boost national nutrition.

READ MORE

Kenya Forest Services Head of Conservancy Francis Kariuki said tree planting boosts the livelihoods of children.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses
A forensic audit has cleared most of the officials at Kenya Power procurement department who had been suspended to pave way for investigations.
Kenya eyes new tea markets to rescue farmers from low prices
Kenya plans to roll out a strategy to win new tea markets and cut reliance on a few markets. The move is aimed at rescuing farmers from low prices.

MOST READ

New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move
New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move

WORK LIFE

By World Economic Forum

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KenGen posts Sh5b half-year profit on relief measures cut

By Macharia Kamau | 20 minutes ago

KenGen posts Sh5b half-year profit on relief measures cut
Tax evasion? Mystery of missing Sh300 billion worth of China exports to Kenya

By Dominic Omondi | 20 minutes ago

Tax evasion? Mystery of missing Sh300 billion worth of China exports to Kenya
Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses

By Macharia Kamau | 20 minutes ago

Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses
Kenya eyes new tea markets to rescue farmers from low prices

By Patrick Alushula | 20 minutes ago

Kenya eyes new tea markets to rescue farmers from low prices
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC