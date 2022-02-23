× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Hoteliers petition government to host more international events

NEWS
By Vivianne Wandera | February 23rd 2022
Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The hospitality industry has asked the government to continue pitching for more international events which it says have had a positive impact on the economy.

Industry players say the events have given them more business besides increasing Kenya’s profile on the global map.

“International events hosted have a multiplier effect and as a nation, we are calling on the government to position the country for more events,” says Naivasha’s Sewela Lodge General Manager George Ndung’u.

Kilifi County Beach Operators Association Chairman Justin Kitao said the State’s support and partnership of the private sector to host international events was a boost to the economy.

READ MORE

The appeal came following the 10th edition of the East African Rally Classic that ended over the weekend in Watamu, Kilifi County. 

“Because of the East African Rally Classic, businesses in the hotels, restaurants and beach operations were at their peak,” Mr Kitao said.

“This is a reprieve to us as we recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that has slowed tourism business.”

Hotels and other hospitality facilities along the rally routes reported brisk business, with stakeholders in the sector applauding the government for its efforts to bring more events to the country.

The rally attracted 46 rally drivers and covered 5,000 kilometres across 11 counties and over 360 towns.

Some of the counties that benefited from the international media limelight were Nakuru, Laikipia, Kajido, Taita and Kilifi.

Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Betty Radier said the agency has strategically identified international events that can position Kenya across the globe map. 

“We are indeed acknowledging the fact that events are boosting our economy, especially on tourism business and we will continue to leverage them to boost our destination,” she said.

Dr Radier said Kenya will be hosting the Magical Kenya Open from March 3 to 6. The event will be hosted hot on the heels of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open held mid this month at the Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi county.

Naivasha-based Matteo’s Restaurant proprietor Francesco Checchini termed the rally event an economic booster. 

Kenya will in June host the World Rally Championship, the second time after it signed a five-year deal to host the event till 2026.

The event recorded a comeback last year after a 19-year hiatus.

 

