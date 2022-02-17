NCPB depot to stock Unga livestock feeds

The Managing Director National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Joseph Kimote. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has signed a contract with Unga Farm Care to facilitate farmers’ access to quality animal feeds at its warehouse in Eldoret.

Unga Farm Care is a major manufacturer and marketer of animal nutrition and health products that include livestock feeds, cattle minerals, feed premixes and concentrates.

“This collaboration is aligned to the agriculture hub model that NCPB is establishing under the reforms,” said NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote (below).

“The hub shall provide a one-stop-shop for farmers to obtain agricultural inputs, farm machinery, agricultural advisory and post-harvest management services, among others.”

Kimote said the collaboration will support farmers in improving animal husbandry, leading to better incomes as well as supporting the country to achieve the goals of the food and nutrition security pillar of the Big Four Agenda.

“This partnership will enable us to improve the distribution of our range of products by taking a distribution point closer to our farmers,” said Unga Farm Care General Manager Dickson Jawichre.

