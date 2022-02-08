× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nissan to stop most development of gasoline engines

NEWS
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
NEWS

The automaker will continue limited development of its gasoline engines for its US market. [Courtesy]

Nissan Motor Company Ltd plans to stop developing new internal combustion engines in all its major markets except the US and focus on making electric vehicles, the Nikkei business daily reported yesterday.

The automaker will continue limited development of its gasoline engines for its US market, mainly for pickup trucks, according to Nikkei, which did not cite any sources.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Japanese company has plans to build new battery recycling factories in the US and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, Nikkei had reported in December. Automakers worldwide, including General Motors Company and Ford Motor Company, have been involved in a series of efforts to shift their lineups to electric vehicles.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor faced calls yesterday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The row erupted on Sunday, a day after Pakistan marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day and the posts on behalf of Hyundai’s partner Nishat Group appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram commemorating the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

Hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of the country, backed calls for a boycott. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
IFC boss to help small Kenyan business access cheap financing
Rooted for private sector's role in championing a more inclusive recovery from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend
Funds allocated to security agencies are hard to audit with many 'secret' expenditures.

MOST READ

Do women really need to shave their pubes?
Do women really need to shave their pubes?

NEWS

By Esther Muchene

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State and private sector players inject Sh2.3 trillion into housing

By Jacob Ngetich | 1 hour ago

State and private sector players inject Sh2.3 trillion into housing
Mauritian firm cleared to acquire Key Microfinance

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Mauritian firm cleared to acquire Key Microfinance
State now declares M-Pesa, bourse as key infrastructure

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

State now declares M-Pesa, bourse as key infrastructure
IFC boss to help small Kenyan business access cheap financing

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

IFC boss to help small Kenyan business access cheap financing
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC