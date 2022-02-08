Nissan to stop most development of gasoline engines
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
Nissan Motor Company Ltd plans to stop developing new internal combustion engines in all its major markets except the US and focus on making electric vehicles, the Nikkei business daily reported yesterday.
The automaker will continue limited development of its gasoline engines for its US market, mainly for pickup trucks, according to Nikkei, which did not cite any sources.
Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The Japanese company has plans to build new battery recycling factories in the US and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, Nikkei had reported in December. Automakers worldwide, including General Motors Company and Ford Motor Company, have been involved in a series of efforts to shift their lineups to electric vehicles.
