Nissan to stop most development of gasoline engines

The automaker will continue limited development of its gasoline engines for its US market. [Courtesy]

Nissan Motor Company Ltd plans to stop developing new internal combustion engines in all its major markets except the US and focus on making electric vehicles, the Nikkei business daily reported yesterday.

The automaker will continue limited development of its gasoline engines for its US market, mainly for pickup trucks, according to Nikkei, which did not cite any sources.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Japanese company has plans to build new battery recycling factories in the US and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, Nikkei had reported in December. Automakers worldwide, including General Motors Company and Ford Motor Company, have been involved in a series of efforts to shift their lineups to electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor faced calls yesterday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The row erupted on Sunday, a day after Pakistan marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day and the posts on behalf of Hyundai’s partner Nishat Group appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram commemorating the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

Hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of the country, backed calls for a boycott.

