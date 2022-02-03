Moody’s buys 51pc stake in ratings rival
By Moses Omusolo | February 3rd 2022
Moody’s Corporation has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Global Credit Rating Company Ltd (GCR), which has operations in South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya and Mauritius.
“GCR’s ratings play a significant role in the growth of Africa’s financial markets by providing critical insights into credit across a range of economies and sectors,” said Moody’s Chief Executive Rob Fauber.
“By combining GCR’s successful domestic operations with Moody’s global expertise, we have a unique opportunity to expand Moody’s presence in a high-growth region.”
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. However, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
