Bamburi Cement to cut electricity costs with two solar plants

By Peter Theuri | February 3rd 2022
Bamburi Cement factory [Courtesy]

Bamburi Cement has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with independent power producer Momnai Energy Ltd to set up two solar plants adjacent to the company’s Mombasa factory and Nairobi grinding plant.

The project, which aims to save on power costs as well as contribute to reducing carbon emissions by switching to renewable energy, is set to deploy solar power systems with a total capacity of 14.5 megawatts (MW) and 5MW for the plants in Mombasa and Nairobi respectively. 

This will account for up to approximately 40 per cent of Bamburi’s total power supply.

“We are elated to be making this step towards switching to more affordable and clean energy that will not only lead to a significant reduction in power costs but also bring us closer to our goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions,” said Bamburi’s Strategy and Business Development Director Miriam Ngolo.

Over the past 10 years, Bamburi has substituted heavy fuels with use of alternative energy such as biomass, including rice husks and other waste material including tyres and waste oil in its operations. 

Group Managing Director Seddiq Hassani said that shifting to renewable solar energy will help the company meet key objectives under its sustainability agenda.

“It includes reducing the carbon footprint of our operations, saving on costs, and upholding Holcim’s Net Zero pledge with Science- Based Targets initiative," he said.

"It will also position us to deliver on our commitments to the UN COP21 Climate Change Agreement while remaining environmental stewards and partners in building Kenya sustainably.”

Momnai Energy Director Anders Hauch said they are dedicated to playing a significant role in a fast transition to a cleaner and cheaper energy sector in Africa.

"Supplying solar power directly to Bamburi Cement fulfils both our agendas and we are delighted to assist the Holcim Group in fulfilling its Net Zero Pledge,” he said.

Construction of the solar power plants is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022, after requisite regulatory approvals with expected completion within a year.

 

Sacco regulator sets new levy to fund operations
New savings and credit co-operatives under the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) will start paying an annual levy.
KICC records 60pc rebound in meetings, exhibitions
(KICC) has recorded a 60 per cent rebound in the meetings and exhibitions business as it emerges from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic

