Adili Group banks on former KQ boss Chris Diaz to manage risks and disruptions

Former Kenya Airways Director Chris Diaz has been appointed Adili Group CEO. [Courtesy]

The Adili Group has appointed Former Kenya Airways Director Chris Diaz as its Chief Executive Officer to champion insights and solutions needed to tackle today’s corporate challenges.

The challenges include managing business risks and disruptions that continue to cripple operations in the corporate sector.

Diaz who will double as the firm’s Director of Growth and New Markets will play a pivotal role in driving pan-African growth, elevating strategic vision, and enhancing client impact.

Based in Kenya and Tanzania, Adili Group provides the highest-quality corporate, risk advisory, and outsourcing services.

With a 30-year executive experience and a proven track record of business acumen, the firm said Diaz’s appointment is a strategic step towards enhancing the delivery of integrated and relevant client services across multiple business lines.

Karim Anjarwalla, ALN Board Director and ALN Kenya Senior Partner said this strategic move the firm said aims to foster collaboration and embrace cutting-edge technology as a key enabler of efficient service delivery.

In a statement to newsrooms, Anjarwalla said Diaz has delivered substantial commercial results and spearheaded transformations for leading organisations including Bidco Africa, where he served on the Board for 16 years, and Kenya Airways where he led as Marketing Director and also worked closely with the SkyTeam alliance.

“By doing so, the Firms and Adili Group are better positioned to adapt swiftly to the evolving landscape of legal and strategic advisory services, demonstrating the ambition of home-grown African firms to lead the charge in reshaping client offerings across the globe,” read part of the statement.

His expertise in business leadership, market planning, and growth initiatives the firm said will be instrumental in helping clients navigate an increasingly complex business environment across borders with agility and efficiency.

“His deep understanding of international marketing and business dynamics in Africa establishes him as an experienced leader in innovation, growth, and market leadership, accelerating the strategic vision of the Firms and Adili Group,” said the statement.

As the firms’ Director of Growth and New Markets, Diaz will champion focused expansion efforts, reinforcing the dedication to pioneering innovative and market-leading strategies.

These efforts will integrate top-notch legal expertise with strategic business solutions and sound commercial advice to deliver impactful results for clients.

He will also play a pivotal role in supporting the growth and business strategy for clients across Africa and the MENA region, leveraging the pan-African ALN alliance and its regional gateway office in the UAE.

“He will also steer the organisation’s strategic direction, with a focus on expanding offerings in existing and new markets, further solidifying Adili Group’s status as a premier corporate advisory firm in Africa,” said Anjarwalla.

According to Anjarwalla, Diaz’s extensive experience and global perspective will be instrumental as the firm continues to refine its strategy and approach to new markets.

By merging legal expertise, technology, and scalable delivery capabilities, Diaz will play a key role in fostering trust and delivering sustainable outcomes for our clients,” he said.

Diaz in his sentiments said he will remain committed to empowering clients to navigate complexity with confidence, transforming their operations, and discovering new avenues for growth.