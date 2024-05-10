Farmers: Millers' threat to shut crushing over new prices 'selfish'

Business
 By Robert Amalemba | May 10, 2024
A farmer transporting sugarcane to the factory. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Sugarcane farmers have accused millers of being selfish after they threatened to stop milling operations today to protest a court order directing them to increase price of cane.

The farmers said the Sh5,900 per tonne price the court ordered millers to pay was fair enough going by the expenses they incur.

“The millers know the amount of money we spend to produce a tonne of sugar and we get very little profit from the Sh5,900 they (millers) pay us. Just the other day before the factories closed down due to shortage of cane, the buying price was Sh6,100 yet the millers were not complaining,” said Charles Atyang Atiang, Kenya Association of Sugar and Allied Products chairman.

Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers Secretary General Simon Wesechere said the millers threats were not practical.

“It is pretentious for any miller to say he is not making profits or is hurt by the new price because they gain unfairly from cane delivered by farmers. They share the profit from cane on a 50:50 ration when in other nations,  millers get 30 per cent of the profits while farmers take home 70 per cent.”

This comes even as Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) appealed to the millers to drop the threat and embrace dialogue.

“I know the contention between the framers and millers stems from a court matter which we ought not to delve into. The most important thing is the two to work together for the growth of sugar sub-sector. We would love this conflict to resolved as soon as possible,” said Jude Chesire, who heads the directorate. “Our offices are open for us to shepherd dialogue between the warring parties so that we continue to operate harmoniously the way we have been doing.”

Justice Jairus Ngaah on April 24, 2024, ordered the 16 millers in the country to buy a tonne of sugarcane at Sh5,900 from an initial price of Sh 5,100 set by the Sugarcane Pricing Committee (SPC) until a case filed by over 260,000 farmers is determined. They had questioned the logic behind the drop of sugarcane price.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Court throws out case by second group claiming Kirima property
Next article
Judge awards octogenarian land bought in 1970s via proxy
.

Similar Articles

By Patrick Vidija 6 hrs ago
Business
Adili Group banks on former KQ boss Diaz to manage risks
By Philip Mwakio 12 hrs ago
Business
Fishermen receive Sh1.1 billion compensation over Lamu port project
By Brian Ngugi 13 hrs ago
Business
eCitizen targets Sh1b daily from 30 million subscribers
.

Latest Stories

Airtel's EA unit revenue jumps 10pc
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Farmers: Millers' threat to shut crushing over new prices 'selfish'
Business
By Robert Amalemba
1 hr ago
Premium How your Sh26 daily has lifted Safaricom's earnings to Sh329b
Business
By Frankline Sunday
1 hr ago
Premium Why you might pay more rent soon
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Premium Why African cities will linger in the crosshairs of floods
Real Estate
By Peter Muiruri
4 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Airtel's EA unit revenue jumps 10pc
By Robert Amalemba 1 hr ago
Business
Farmers: Millers' threat to shut crushing over new prices 'selfish'
By Frankline Sunday 1 hr ago
Business
Premium How your Sh26 daily has lifted Safaricom's earnings to Sh329b
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Real Estate
Premium Why you might pay more rent soon

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.